Los Angeles, Jan 18, 2020 (Issuewire.com) - Milad JT is an Iranian music producer and his name on his passport is "Seyed Milad Torabi".

JT stands for Junior Torabi, He is a Music Producer, investor, and entrepreneur.

He has MIB from Hult international business school. So far He has 2 tracks that he produced himself and its available online on almost every store.

Traveling is one of his hobbies, he travels around the world and attend all the music festivals, and Different Events and invest in some of them around the globe. Have been in this industry for over 5 years, and been involved with different artist especially the techno industry and Famous DJs around the world. been cooperating with different artists and published different feats.

instagram

Media Contact

Miladjt



*****@gmail.com

http://www.miladjt.com

Source :Miladjt

This article was originally published by IssueWire. Read the original article here.