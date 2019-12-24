Global Shortening Market Report profile the top manufacturers of Shortening with price, sales, revenue and global market size and share by region, types and application.

Well-defined analysis of the current state of the “Shortening Market” is done in the market research report 2019 to 2024. The report consists of valuation of enterprise key producers, evaluation of advertising trader or distributor, development traits, production and delivers analysis, intake volume and price analysis, sales and market popularity. A brief synopsis of the Shortening industry supplied in the report consists of enterprise information evaluation, enterprise policy evaluation, definitions, specifications, applications, and classifications.

This report studies the Shortening market, Shortening refers to edible fats or vegetable or animal origin used in baked goods primarily to improve the eating qualities of the finished product thorugh making it tender and 'short'. There is a variety of shortenings available. These differ mainly in their origin, flavor, and consistency.

Scope of Shortening Market Report:

First, shortening are widely used in frying, making confectionery and bakery. With the development of economy, not only retail but also food processing needs more shortening. However, due to the ban of the use of shortening in Europe, the consumption of shortening is decreasing year by year.

The Europe shortening consumption has been reached 581 K MT in 2017, from 605 K MT in 2013, with an average growth rate of about -1.01%. Oil, fat are the main raw materials of shortening. The price of shortening fluctuates with the market demand instead of raw materials price. As the capacity of shortening grows rapidly in recent years, the price of shortening has also been trending up. It is estimated that the price of shortening would still going up slightly in the coming years.

Third, the export and import business of shortening is frequent, with Europe the major import country. The import of shortening has been decreasing with the growth of the consumption in Europe.

The worldwide market for Shortening is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Shortening in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Shortening Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Olenex

ADM

Walter Rau

Y?ld?z Holding

VFI GmbH

AAK

Zeelandia

Puratos

Princes Group

HAS Group

Shortening Market Segmentation Analysis:

Market by Types:

All Purpose Shortening

Emulsified Shortening

High Stability Shortening

Market by Application:

Baking

Frying

Confectionery and Pastry

Other

