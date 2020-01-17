What is UpService.Site?

UpService.Site provides uptime monitoring services that help business owners and entrepreneurs manage their businesses online through online platforms. The company believes in improving the online customer experience to help establish a better business industry.

One client shared, “UpService.Site’s uptime monitoring services helped me revive my business. I was on the edge of closing it down since I did not know the reason why my business website, regardless of my efforts to improve its ranking on the search engine, received a lower number of site visitors.”

The client also added, “Since I have an online business, the lowering number of site visitors affected my income. Fortunately, a friend who experienced the same thing recommended UpService.Site to me. Their uptime monitoring helped me understand better when and why the website experiences downtime issues and delays. With that, I was able to handle the situation better and was able to find the necessary solutions. Aside from being excellent, UpService.Site’s services are relatively affordable compared to the other ones offered in the market. So, I think that it is indeed the best!”

What are UpService.Site’s services?

UpService.Site’s uptime monitoring services come in four packages, namely, Basic, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Each package offers unique inclusions, but all provide UpService.Site’s superior uptime monitoring services.

For instance, Basic Uptime Monitoring caters to startup businesses. It includes uptime monitoring of three sites every five minutes and email alerts every time the client’s website experiences issues and delays.

Meanwhile, Silver Uptime Monitoring addresses the needs of growing businesses to maintain optimal online platforms. It includes the uptime monitoring of five sites every five minutes. It also notifies the client of downtime issues on their website through email alerts.

Both packages help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) compete equivocally in the online market.

One client who owns an online shop shared his experience with UpService.Site. “My business partner has an online store for apparel. So, when we were preparing our business plan and strategies, he quickly mentioned how UpService.Site helped him to be on track in managing his business through consistent monitoring and maintenance of his business website. He has a fairly successful business, so I quickly agreed to avail of UpService.Site’s services. We chose the Silver Uptime Monitoring package even though we were starting the business from the ground up. Luckily, everything worked out just as how we imagined. I can say that it was UpService.Site’s services that helped us manage the instant growth that we had during the first three months of our business. We were able to enhance our site since we were aware of the causes of downtimes. I am beyond grateful for this wonderful company as they helped us save thousands of dollars!”

UpService.Site also caters to businesses that experience a large number of site visitors through its Gold and Platinum Uptime Monitoring packages. Gold Uptime Monitoring includes uptime monitoring of fifteen sites every 60 seconds. Aside from email alerts, the package also provides SMS alerts every time there are downtime issues. These inclusions make it easier for businesses to resolve website issues quickly.

Platinum Uptime Monitoring caters to much bigger businesses, specifically business groups and corporations that have multiple high-performing websites. It offers uptime monitoring of thirty sites every 60 seconds, as well as the email and SMS alert feature.

A client shared, “I was hesitant in building business websites at first since I believed back then that I already have an established business. Why do I have to bother in managing much-complicated websites online? After availing of UpService.Site’s Platinum Uptime Monitoring package, our online businesses quadrupled their income. Since we were able to track uptime and downtime performance, we were able to resolve them appropriately in a very timely manner. Now, I highly recommend UpService.Site to colleagues and friends who also handle business groups and corporations.”

Uptime monitoring services are essential for online businesses. Learn more about this service and UpService.Site by visiting the company’s website at https://upservice.site/. For concerns and questions, send an email to [email protected].

