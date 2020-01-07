Selective Soldering Equipment Market is the result of a through field study done over a period. Most of the data in this report comes from primary sources that include consumer surveys, retail surveys, and expert opinions. The research Methodology is detailed in subsequent chapters.

Global “Selective Soldering Equipment Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Selective Soldering Equipment industry. Selective Soldering Equipment market report provides the market size information, in-depth analysis along with competitive insights and segmentation. Moreover, Selective Soldering Equipment market research report categorizes the global market by top players with region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Selective Soldering Equipment market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Selective Soldering Equipment Market:

Selective soldering is a soldering method used in applications that require precision soldering. It is mainly used for soldering of through-hole pins on mixed-technology PCB assemblies. Mixed-technology PCBs include those that are manufactured using SMT but have a small number of through-hole pins.

Selective soldering equipment enables automation of the soldering process, which offers the advantage of scale over hand soldering in industrial applications. Based on the soldering process they use, selective soldering equipment can be classified into aperture tooling over wave soldering equipment, selective dip soldering equipment, miniature wave selective soldering equipment, and laser selective soldering equipment.

Selective Soldering Equipment Market Report Covers:

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Selective Soldering Equipment Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

Report, Global Selective Soldering Equipment Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

Market Dynamics of Selective Soldering Equipment Industry:

Category driver:



- Growing popularity of SMT



- For a full, detailed list, view our report



Category management strategy:



- Reduction of TCO



- For a full, detailed list, view our report



Procurement best practices:



- Assess technical support capability of suppliers



- For a full, detailed list, view our report





Some Key Players of Global Selective Soldering Equipment Market Are:

Pillarhouse

Illinois Tool Works

Kurtz Ersa

JUKI

Nordson

SEHO

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Selective Soldering Equipment market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Selective Soldering Equipment market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Selective Soldering Equipment Market Forecast (2020-2024):

Market Size Forecast:Global Selective Soldering Equipment market segmented by overall size, by type/product category, by applications/end users, by regions/geography.

Key Data (Revenue):Market size, market share, growth rate, growth, product sales price, and opportunity.

Trend and forecast analysis:Market trend, forecast and analysis to 2024 by segments and geographical regions.

Segmentation analysis:Global Selective Soldering Equipment market size by various applications such as product, material, shape, and end use in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis:Global Selective Soldering Equipment Market Breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, And The Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global Selective Soldering Equipment Industry.

Strategic analysis:This includes new product development and competitive landscape in the global Selective Soldering Equipment.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will the market growth rate of Selective Soldering Equipment market?

What are the key factors driving the Global Selective Soldering Equipment market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Selective Soldering Equipment market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Selective Soldering Equipment market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Selective Soldering Equipment market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Selective Soldering Equipment market?

What are the Selective Soldering Equipment market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Selective Soldering Equipment industries?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Selective Soldering Equipment market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Selective Soldering Equipment industries?

Selective Soldering Equipment Market 2020-2024 Report TOC Covers:

PART 01: Executive Summary



PART 02: Market Insights



-Global category spend



-Category spend growth



-Spend segmentation by region



-Regional spend dynamics



-Regional influence on global spend



-Regional spend opportunity for suppliers



PART 03: Category Pricing Insights



-Pricing outlook



-Supplier cost structure



-Outlook for input costs



-Total cost of ownership analysis



-Overview of pricing models



-Comparison of pricing models



-Supply chain margins



-Cost drivers impacting pricing



-Volume drivers impacting pricing



PART 04: Cost-Saving Opportunities



-Supplier side levers



-Buyer side levers



-Quantifying cost-saving opportunities



-Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies



PART 05: Best Practices



-Innovation and success stories



-Procurement excellence best practices



-Procurement best practices



-Sustainability practices



PART 06: Category Ecosystem



-Market favorability index for suppliers



-Competitiveness index for suppliers



-Buyer power



-Supplier power



-Threat of new entrants



-Threat of substitutes



-Buyer ecosystem



-Supplier ecosystem



PART 07: Category Management Strategy



-Category management objectives



-Supplier and buyer KPIs



-Outsourcing category management activities



-Risk management



PART 08: Category Management Enablers



-Procurement organization



-Category enablers



PART 09: Suppliers Selection



-RFx essentials



-Supplier selection criteria



-Service level agreement



-Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics



PART 10: Suppliers Under Coverage



-Overview



-Supplier positioning



-Profile: Pillarhouse



-Profile: Illinois Tool Works



-Profile: Kurtz Ersa



-Profile: JUKI



-Profile: Nordson



-Profile: SEHO



PART 11: US Market Insights



-Category spend in the US



-Price outlook



-Supplier cost structure in the US



-Margins of suppliers in the US



-Category cost drivers



-Category volume drivers



-Overview of best practices in the US



-Procurement best practices in the US



-US supply market overview



-Supplier positioning for the US



-Regional category risks



PART 12: Category Definition



-Category hierarchy



-Category scope



-Category map



PART 13: Appendix



-List of abbreviations



-Key Notes





