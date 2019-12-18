Artificial Marble Market 2020 research report estimates market vital features, including revenue, capacity application rate, Artificial Marble price, gross, growth ratio, expenditures, manufacturing, supply, Artificial Marble market size and share, industry demand, export and import study, and CAGR up to 2024.

Artificial marble, or synthetic marble is crushed marble particles mixed with polyester resins that form a surface that is sealed with a gel coat and is sanitary and virtually impervious to stains and water. It is a low maintenance product—tub and shower walls have a minimum number of seams, diminishing leakage and allergy-causing mold and mildew problems.

Artificial marble can be classified as Cement Artificial Marble, Resin Type Artificial Marble, Composite Artificial Marble and Sintered Artificial Marble in terms of material type and manufacturing process. Currently, Resin Type Artificial Marble dominates the market, and 80% of this type is acrylic resin based artificial marble. Nearly all prevailing artificial marble manufacturers offer acrylic artificial marble, which is widely used in interior decoration with high water-proof reequipments.

Major applications of artificial marble are Vanity Tops, Bath Tubs, Wall Panels, Shower Stalls, etc. Artificial marble has extremely durable and naturally resistant to water, bacteria and stains, which also has realistic flecked or streaked styles can rival natural stone.

The market of artificial marble is highly competitive. Top 10 players occupy 12.67% of global market share in 2016.The top players cover DuPont, Staron(SAMSUNG), LG Hausys, Kuraray and Aristech Acrylics etc., which are playing important roles in global Artificial Marble market.

Production of artificial marble is concentrated in China, North America, Korea and Europe, while the sales market is widely distributed in global areas.

The worldwide market for Artificial Marble is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 8730 million US$ in 2024, from 5650 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

DuPont

Staron(SAMSUNG)

LG Hausys

Kuraray

Aristech Acrylics

Durat

MARMIL

Hanex

CXUN

Wanfeng Compound Stone

XiShi Group

PengXiang Industry

ChuanQi

New SunShine Stone

Leigei Stone

GuangTaiXiang

Relang Industrial

Ordan

Bitto

Meyate Group

Blowker

Cement Artificial Marble

Resin Type Artificial Marble

Composite Artificial Marble

Sintered Artificial Marble

Vanity Tops

Bath Tubs

Wall Panels

Shower Stalls

Other

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting market growth. To analyse the Artificial Marble market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Artificial Marble market.

To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Artificial Marble market.

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Artificial Marble product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Artificial Marble, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Artificial Marble in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Artificial Marble competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Artificial Marble breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Artificial Marble market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Artificial Marble sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

