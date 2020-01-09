Metal 3D Printer Market Global Research Report 2020 is a comprehensive business study on the current state of industry which analyses innovative strategies for business growth and describes important factors such as top manufacturers, production value, key regions, growth rate.

Global “Metal 3D Printer Market” 2020 Industry Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Metal 3D Printer industry. Moreover, research report categorizes the global Metal 3D Printer market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. Metal 3D Printer Market report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The Global market for Metal 3D Printer is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2026, from USD X.X million in 2019.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Metal 3D Printer industry.

Global Metal 3D Printer Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across120 pagesand provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Global Metal 3D Printer market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

ZRapid Tech

Renishaw

Bright Laser Technologies

3D Systems

Arcam AB

Wuhan Bin hu Mechanical and Electrical Co.,LTD.

Huake 3D

Syndaya

Exone

EOS GmbH

SLM

ReaLizer

Wuhan Binhu

Concept Laser GmbH

E-Plus-3D

Guangdong Hanbang Laser Technology Co., Ltd.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Metal 3D Printer market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Metal 3D Printer market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The Global Metal 3D Printer market development trends and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Healthcare and Dental Industry

Academic Institutions

Others

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Metal 3D Printer are as follows:

Historical Years : 2014-2018

: 2014-2018 Base Year : 2019

: 2019 Estimated Year : 2019

: 2019 Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East and Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Key Findings of the Study



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Metal 3D Printer Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Metal 3D Printer Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis



4 Value Chain of the Metal 3D Printer Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)



5 Global Metal 3D Printer Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

5.2 Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

5.3 Other



6 Global Metal 3D Printer Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Automotive Industry

6.2 Aerospace Industry

6.3 Healthcare and Dental Industry

6.4 Academic Institutions

6.5 Others



7 Global Metal 3D Printer Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel



8 Competitive Intelligence Company Profiles

8.1 ZRapid Tech

8.1.1 ZRapid Tech Profile

8.1.2 ZRapid Tech Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 ZRapid Tech Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 ZRapid Tech Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Renishaw

8.2.1 Renishaw Profile

8.2.2 Renishaw Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Renishaw Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Renishaw Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Bright Laser Technologies

8.3.1 Bright Laser Technologies Profile

8.3.2 Bright Laser Technologies Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Bright Laser Technologies Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Bright Laser Technologies Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 3D Systems

8.4.1 3D Systems Profile

8.4.2 3D Systems Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 3D Systems Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 3D Systems Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Arcam AB

8.5.1 Arcam AB Profile

8.5.2 Arcam AB Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Arcam AB Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Arcam AB Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Wuhan Bin hu Mechanical and Electrical Co.,LTD.

8.6.1 Wuhan Bin hu Mechanical and Electrical Co.,LTD. Profile

8.6.2 Wuhan Bin hu Mechanical and Electrical Co.,LTD. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Wuhan Bin hu Mechanical and Electrical Co.,LTD. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Wuhan Bin hu Mechanical and Electrical Co.,LTD. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Huake 3D

8.7.1 Huake 3D Profile

8.7.2 Huake 3D Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Huake 3D Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Huake 3D Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Syndaya

8.8.1 Syndaya Profile

8.8.2 Syndaya Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Syndaya Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Syndaya Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Exone

8.9.1 Exone Profile

8.9.2 Exone Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Exone Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Exone Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 EOS GmbH

8.10.1 EOS GmbH Profile

8.10.2 EOS GmbH Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 EOS GmbH Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 EOS GmbH Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 SLM

8.11.1 SLM Profile

8.11.2 SLM Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 SLM Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 SLM Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 ReaLizer

8.12.1 ReaLizer Profile

8.12.2 ReaLizer Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 ReaLizer Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 ReaLizer Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 Wuhan Binhu

8.13.1 Wuhan Binhu Profile

8.13.2 Wuhan Binhu Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 Wuhan Binhu Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 Wuhan Binhu Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.14 Concept Laser GmbH

8.14.1 Concept Laser GmbH Profile

8.14.2 Concept Laser GmbH Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.14.3 Concept Laser GmbH Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.14.4 Concept Laser GmbH Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.15 E-Plus-3D

8.15.1 E-Plus-3D Profile

8.15.2 E-Plus-3D Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.15.3 E-Plus-3D Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.15.4 E-Plus-3D Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.16 Guangdong Hanbang Laser Technology Co., Ltd.

8.16.1 Guangdong Hanbang Laser Technology Co., Ltd. Profile

8.16.2 Guangdong Hanbang Laser Technology Co., Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.16.3 Guangdong Hanbang Laser Technology Co., Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.16.4 Guangdong Hanbang Laser Technology Co., Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions



………………………Continued

