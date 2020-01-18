The report firstly introduced the Acne Therapeutics basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

The “Acne Therapeutics Market” 2019 provides an in-depth analysis of all market dynamics including drivers and restraints, and trends and opportunities. Important factors supporting growth across various is also provided. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Acne Therapeutics market is provided in detail in the report. Industry Research offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Acne Therapeutics market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Some of The Major Key Players of Acne Therapeutics Market Are:

Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Glaxosmithkline PLC

Bayer AG

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Ranbaxy

Allergan

F. Hoffmann

la Roche Ltd

Nestle SA (Galderma)

Johnson and Johnson

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , acne is a chronic inflammatory skin disease commonly affecting the adolescent and adult populations. Abnormal hormone production is found to be the key causative factor. The increasing use of acne medications is being indicated for its treatment. These include several prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines, such as retinoids, isotretinoin, antibiotics, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and oral contraceptives, among others. However, the development of effective therapeutics, with lesser side effects and high potential in untapped markets, is expected to provide growth opportunities to the overall market.

Market Overview:

The key factors propelling the growth of the acne therapeutics market are increasing sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy lifestyles, the rise in disposable income of consumers, increasing awareness about upcoming trends in acne treatments, and high prevalence of acne, globally.

The diet and nutrient intake determine the overall health of an individual. The food that is high in refined carbohydrates increases insulin, which results in hormonal problems, promoting acne formation.

More than 90% of the world's population is found to be affected by acne at some point in their life. In the United States, there are 60 million suffering from acne problems. This includes all grades of acne, from the mild, occasional breakout to more severe conditions. Of the 60 million, 20% have some form of acne bad enough that it results in scarring of the skin. Therefore, there is an increasing adoption of acne cure products, which helps in driving the overall market.

In addition, rapid economic growth has also led to a substantial increase in the disposable incomes of middle-class people. With this increasing income, people are ready to spend more on their facial looks. Thus, the market for acne therapeutics is projected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Acne Therapeutics Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Acne Therapeutics.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Acne Therapeutics market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Acne Therapeutics market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Acne Therapeutics market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Acne Therapeutics market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Acne Therapeutics market?

Key Market Trends:



Topical is the Segment Under Administration that is Expected to Grow the Fastest



The utilization rate of topical medications for acne treatment is high, owing to the high availability of these acne products, with a high success rate and lesser side effects. These agents are directly applied on the skin and need to be used continuously for longer periods of time, from several weeks to months, to get effective result. Therefore, the preference for topical treatment is more, as compared to the oral mode of therapeutic administration. These oral medications are recommended as systemic therapies, after topical treatments fail to evoke a response.



Asia-Pacific Holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period



Asiaand Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, due to increasing sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy food habits. Prosperity and a faster pace of life have changed the Chinese eating habits. Eating too much with high amounts of fat and calories and exercising less have led to an increase in obesity and acne problems. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR, due to the increase in affordability, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in awareness about safe acne medication products.





Study objectives of Acne Therapeutics Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Acne Therapeutics market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology trends, and market trends that influence the global Acne Therapeutics market

Detailed TOC of Acne Therapeutics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Sedentary Lifestyle and Unhealthy Food Habits

4.2.2 Rise in Disposable Income of Consumers

4.2.3 Increasing Awareness About Current and Upcoming Acne Treatments

4.2.4 High Global Acne Prevalence

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Safety Issues Regarding the Products

4.3.2 Entry of Generics in the Acne Treatment Drug Market

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Treatment

5.1.1 Therapeutics

5.1.1.1 Retinoid

5.1.1.2 Antibiotics

5.1.1.3 Hormonal Agents, Combination Medications, Anti-inflammatory

5.1.1.4 Other Agents

5.1.2 Other Treatments

5.2 By Route of Administration

5.2.1 Oral

5.2.2 Topical

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cipher Pharmaceuticals

6.1.2 Glaxosmithkline PLC

6.1.3 Bayer AG

6.1.4 Teva Pharmaceuticals

6.1.5 Ranbaxy

6.1.6 Allergan

6.1.7 F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd

6.1.8 Nestle SA (Galderma)

6.1.9 Johnson and Johnson

6.1.10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

