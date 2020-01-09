The report reveals the Memristors market situation in general for the users, together with the future forecast to understand all of it. The report statistic provides the sales volume of the along with revenue, growth rate and Memristors market share of each type.

Market Overview

The memristors market is expected to register a CAGR of 64.5% during the forecast period, 2019 - 2024. Memristors find applications in non-volatile memory solutions, low power, and remote sensing applications. They are expected to replace transistors that are currently used with much smaller solid-state memristors.

- As the number of industrial robots worldwide has increased considerably, escalating demand for automation process in industries, and the resulting rise in the number of industrial robots is expected to increase the share of the memristors market, as these robots require flash memories with less boot time, high durability, and smaller space consumption.

- The non-linearity of the device makes it attractive for complex brain-like control of robotics, and the device operates at very low power, making memristor-based circuits much more energy efficient than conventional transistor circuitry.

- The IoT, cloud computing, and big data trends have created significant demand for fast and efficient hardware components, in turn, driving the demand for memristors. On the flip side, the complexity of this technology is making it hard for current systems to adapt and implement.

Scope of the Report

Memristors are basic circuit elements, the resistance value of which changes depending on the direction in which electric current is flowing through it. It can also be said that memristors are resistors that possess the property of memory. Memristor is the fourth fundamental circuit element joining the resistor, capacitor, and inductor. It maintains a relation between time integrals of current and voltage across two terminal elements. These circuit elements have emerged as a feasible substitute for flash memory, which supports the fabrication of advanced neutral networks. It has the potential to enhance several areas of integrated circuit designs and computing.

Key Market Trends

Electronics Segment to a Hold Significant Market Share

- The majority of flexible memory devices do not address the needs of a rewritable, low-power flexible memory device. Hence, the memristors fill this void in the form of elementary circuit elements that may be used to build a new generation of computers, called neuromorphic computers.

- Furthermore, the emerging trend of transparent electronics is also expected to offer potential opportunities for the introduction of innovative products.

- Additionally, increase in the number of industrial robots application, which requires memory on large scale, along with the increase in demand of tablets, watches, smartphones, and other smart wearable devices is also fueling the demand of memristors across the electronic segment.

North America to Occupy the Largest Share in the Market

- With major RandD departments of players, such as HP, IBM, AMD, and Intel, North America is expected to have the highest growth rate over the forecast period, with increasing investments in RandD in the IT sector by local governments.

- The presence of highly informed consumer base compared to other regions accounted for the largest share in the studied market. The region is also one of the most prominent contributors to the majority of applications of memristors, including flexible electronics, IoT, and industrial robotics in the recent past.

Competitive Landscape

The memristors market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. Few of the players currently dominate the market, however, with the advancements in the memory segment, most of the companies are increasing their market presence, thereby tapping the various end-user segments.

- April 2019 - AMD announced the launch of new AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 SoC. Building upon the success of the Ryzen Embedded V1000 SoC, the AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 SoC provides embedded customers with dual-core, quad-threaded performance, the ability to run fan less, and low power solutions for 4K displays, while providing leading-edge security features.

