Medical electrodes mean that kind of surgical electrodes used with electrosurgical generators in this report, which is electrosurgical electrodes. Medical electrodes are widely used in diagnosis, monitoring and therapy of the patient. Medical electrodes can be applied to fields of general surgery, gynecology surgery, urologic surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cosmetic surgery, neurosurgery and brain etc. The well-known medical electrodes include electroencephalography (EEG, for recording brain activity), electrocardiography (ECG, recording heart beats) and electroconvulsive therapy (ECT, electrical brain stimulation) electrodes etc.



At regional level North America (Revenue market share about 37% in 2015) accounted for the largest market share in the year 2015 followed by Europe (Revenue market share about 33% in 2015), China (Revenue market share about 8% in 2015) and Japan (Revenue market share about 7% in 2015) . This is mainly due to intense government support and technological advancements resulting in broader acceptance of the devices. In the US, the apparent disconnect between discretionary spending and demand for healthcare has protected the medical device market.



This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Medical Electrodes starch will increase.



TheGlobal Medical Electrodes market is valued at 950 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1790 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size ofThe Medical Electrodes market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

By theproduct type, the market is primarily split into:

Disposable

Reusable

By theend users/application,this report covers the following segments:

Diagnostic Electrodes

Therapeutic Electrodes

Other Electrodes

