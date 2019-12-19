Global IoT in education market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.73 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.08 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.05% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major Industry Competitors:IoT in Education Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the IoT in education market are Intel Corporation, Google, Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco, SAP SE, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Arm Limited, Unit4, SAMSUNG, LearnZillion, brightwheel, Certica Solutions, Examity Inc., Knowre, AltSchool, Quad Learning Inc., Galvanize Inc. and littleBits Electronics Inc.

Revealing the Competitive scenario

Key Segmentation: IoT in Education Market

By Component (Solutions, Services), Hardware (Interactive Whiteboards, Tablets and Mobile Devices, Displays, Security and Video Cameras, Attendance Tracking Systems, Others), End-User (Academic Institutions, Corporates), Application (Learning Management System, Classroom Management, Administration Management, Surveillance, Others)

Regional Outlook

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

Rapid Business Growth Factors

What are the major market growth drivers?

Advent of cloud applications and adoption of e-learning platforms is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Growth in usage of connected devices and technologies in learning is also expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Key Points of this Report:



The depth industry chain include analysis value chain analysis, porter five forces model analysis and cost structure analysis

The report covers North America and country-wise market of IoT in Education

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing IoT in Education capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided

The report indicates a wealth of information on IoT in Education manufacturer

IoT in Education market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Raw Material Supply and Downstream Consumer Information is also included

Any other user's requirements which is feasible for us

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, SAMSUNG celebrated the “2018 Global Volunteer Festival”, by providing Samsung Electronics Latin America employees with Samsung Galaxy tablets and STEM (Science Technology, Engineering and Math) learning and education tools. These employees participated in various schools across the various countries in the region and provided students and teachers with various new and innovative learning methods.

In October 2018, Intel announced that they are visiting various schools across the United States with their “Intel Tech Learning Lab”, providing education providers and learners the ability to experience innovative and modern methods of education and understanding through Intel’s learning platform. “Intel Tech Learning Lab”, is a mobile truck containing virtual reality (VR) stations, highly advanced PC’s, augmented reality (AR) and also Internet of Things (IoT) equipped whiteboards.

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global IoT in Education Market

IoT in Education Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

IoT in Education Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

IoT in Education Size (Value) Comparison by Region

IoT in Education Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

IoT in Education Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of IoT in Education

Global IoT in Education Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

