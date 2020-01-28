At the brink of Red Lips Art launch, which will be held in one of the biggest art galleries in New York in 2020, Shajeel Ur Rehman, has caught the attention of global supporters of feminine gender.

In an exclusive interview with Shajeel, a series of questions offer further insights into the renowned artist's aspiration to empower women.

George Stone: When did you (first) start painting?

Shajeel: I did my first painting, a landscape in watercolor, at the age of 14.

George Stone: What is your background?

Shajeel: I came from a Designer family. My mother was a fashion designer, and my father was a shoe designer, so exploring the Art/Design industry isn't really new for me.

George Stone: What does a painting mean to you?

Shajeel: I think good paintings allow me to find the hidden treasure.

George Stone: How did you start making art?

Shajeel: During summer vacation, at the age of 15, I was chosen to intern at a design studio. Based on my learning performance, I got a job offer at the same design studio after completing high school.

George Stone: What does your work aim to say?

Shajeel: In my work, there is always a story or message to the audience. It could be a good/bad incident or describe a true story that I'm not able to communicate through words.

George Stone: What inspired you to become an artist?

Shajeel: I want to capture the beauty and some unforgettable incidents that really inspired me to become an artist. For example, I lost my father and my best friend at a young age. Creating art acts as an outlet and helps me work through my emotions, no matter how I feel.

George Stone: What challenges did you face while becoming an artist?

Shajeel: The real challenge was finding good artists and becoming part of their community.

George Stone: Tell us about your experience in the industry.

Shajeel:

Bad experience: The biggest challenge of being a fine artist is making enough money to live off.

Good experience: The best part is that developing your own brand, style, and personality shapes your future.

Interviewer: How do you navigate the art world?

Shajeel: Through social media and attending exhibitions

Interviewer: What current art trends are you following?

Shajeel: I like Modern and Contemporary Art because it is an art trend I follow in my work.

Interviewer: Which artist are you most influenced by?

Shajeel: I've always been influenced by Picasso with his style, design, and color combination that really inspires and educates me in my professional career. "THE GIRLS OF AVIGNON" is a painting that still continues to inspire me.

Interviewer: How do you define success?

Shajeel: The real success, according to me, is when you travel the world, and people are waiting for you for a handshake.

Interviewer: Did you always want to be an artist?

Shajeel: Yes! I have always wanted to be an artist. That's my dream.

Interviewer: What is the best part of your job?

Shajeel: Being an artist, freedom is the best part of the job.

Interviewer: Where do you see yourself in the future?

Shajeel: I want to see myself as a successful artist in the contemporary art world, like John Singer Sargent and living artist Jeff Koons.

My dream is to exhibit my work at the Metropolitan and MoMA Museum of New York. In the future, I want to open my own art gallery in New York City and other major cities.

Inspired by an incident over half a century ago, Red Lips Art is committed to promoting overall well-being for the feminine gender. The Red lips art is in the memory of those beautiful hearts that lost their lives in the hands of the accused Serial lipstick Killer in Chicago.

Shajeel Rehman is a leading artist with over 15 years of exposure in the field. He is a problem-solver and loves to collaborate with other teams. Aside from what he considers a natural artistic eye and talent for creative thinking, he takes pride in himself and his skills of perseverance, time management, and organization, as well as the inventiveness and passion he pours into every project he takes on.

