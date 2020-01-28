Atlanta, GA, USA - Dynamic Tech Services, an Atlanta-based business solution provider and Acumatica solution provider specializing in business process automation for wholesale distribution and other industries, today announced that they have been formally recognized by Acumatica as a leading founding sponsor of the new global Acumatica User Group Community.

Dynamic Tech Services has been a long-time active member, advocate, and participant in the Acumatica User Group Southeast, and the expanded Acumatica User Group Community brings together regional User Groups from the Southeast, the Northeast, the Midsouth, the Midwest, the Rocky Mountains, the Upper Midwest, the West Coast, and the Pacific Northwest, along with AUG Forums. New global regions will join online in 2020.

"Acumatica is constantly innovating to deliver new tools and services to its users, which is why Dynamic Tech Services is committed to helping every user get involved with every aspect of what Acumatica has to offer," commented Joel Gress, Managing Partner/CEO of Dynamic Tech Services and five-time Acumatica MVP award winner.

"The new Acumatica User Group Community provides an exciting opportunity for Acumatica users across the globe to connect and share their knowledge," says Gress. "This Community serves as the realization of a years-long dream of many Acumatica partners, and the Dynamic Tech team is honored to have helped provide the Community with the resources it needs to extend Acumatica's open learning philosophy across the world."

The Acumatica User Group Community offers an expanded Community Feed and an Open Forum, along with a wealth of educational content, including webinars and regional in-person events for all Acumatica users to meet, share ideas, create new friendships, and drive business innovation.

Interested users can learn more and join the Acumatica User Group Community at https://acumaticausergroup.com.



About Dynamic Tech Services

Since 1996, Dynamic Tech Services has been helping companies across a wide range of industries discover the benefits of ERP. As an Acumatica Gold Certified Partner, our team of experts, including two multi-year Acumatica MVP award winners, focuses on helping our Acumatica Cloud ERP customers use modern technology to compete at a high level with a lower cost of ownership. We began working with Acumatica Cloud ERP in 2011, making us one of the most senior partners in the world. Hear from our customers about our services and read our Customer Case Studies, and then contact us to get your organization moving in the right direction.

To learn more, call +1 (800) 818-0574, email [email protected], or visit www.dynamictechservices.com.

Media Contact

Company Name: Dynamic Tech Services

Contact Person: Joel Gress

Email: Send Email

Phone: 770-643-8129

Country: United States

Website: https://www.dynamictechservices.com







