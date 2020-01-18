All the statistical and numerical that has been forecasted in this All the statistical and numerical that has been forecasted in this XYZ report is represented with the help of graphs, charts, or tables which makes this report more user friendly.report is represented with the help of graphs, charts, or tables which makes this report more user-friendly.

This Electronic Toll Collection market research report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The report also includes detailed profiles of the market’s major manufacturers and importers who are dominating the market. Furthermore, the statistical and numerical data such as facts and figures are represented very neatly in the Electronic Toll Collection report by using charts, tables or graphs. This transformation in the market landscape is mainly observed due to the moves of key players or brands which include developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the global face of the industry.

According to the latest research, global demand for Electronic Toll Collection Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7.14 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 13.69 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 8.48% in the forecast period. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased adoption of cashless systems across the world, and reduced congestion of traffic because of it.

segmented By Type (Transponder/Tag-Based, Others), Technology (RFID, DSRC, Others), Offering (Hardware, Back Office and Other Services), Application (Highways, Urban Areas), Parameters of Toll Amount (Distance Based, Point Based, Time Based, Perimeter Based), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Reduction of traffic congestion and environmental pollution due to availing electronic toll collection is expected to drive the market growth

Adoption of cashless facilities due to the development and government initiatives to build smart cities is also expected to drive the market growth

Key Market Competitors: Electronic Toll Collection Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the electronic toll collection market are Kapsch TrafficCom AG, TransCore, Raytheon Company, Conduent Inc., Thales Group, Cubic Corporation, Vinci SA, Siemens AG, EFKON, Neology Inc., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD., Abertis, Quarterhill Inc., Perceptics LLC., Star Systems International, Electronic Transaction Consultants Corporation, ARH Inc., SICE, Autostrade per l'Italia, JENOPTIK AG, Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co Ltd., Toll Collect GmbH, GeoToll, Indra Sistemas, Kistler Group, and American Traffic Solutions.

Key Insights that Study is going to provide:

The 360-degree Electronic Toll Collection overview based on a global and regional level

Market Share and Sales Revenue by Key Players and Emerging Regional Players

Competitors - In this section, various Electronic Toll Collection industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger and Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.

Supply and Consumption - In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Electronic Toll Collection Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part

Production Analysis - Production of the Electronic Toll Collection is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Electronic Toll Collection Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis - Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Electronic Toll Collection Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Other analyses - Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Electronic Toll Collection Market

Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.

Market Dynamics:



Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, TransCore announced the introduction regarding the publication of specific protocols and standards known as “Super eGo (SeGo)” for the simplification and increased ease in adoption of transponders and multi-protocol readers.

In April 2016, Kapsch TrafficCom AG announced that they had completed the acquisition of Schneider Electric’s Transportation Business. This acquisition is expected to expand Kapsch’s smart transportation system and service portfolios for the various regions.

To comprehend Global Electronic Toll Collection market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Electronic Toll Collection market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South and Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

