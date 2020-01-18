Global Cholera Vaccines Market 2019 Industry Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Cholera Vaccines industry. This report studies the Cholera Vaccines market size by players, regions, product types and end industries.

The “Cholera Vaccines Market” 2019 provides an in-depth analysis of all market dynamics including drivers and restraints, and trends and opportunities. Important factors supporting growth across various is also provided. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Cholera Vaccines market is provided in detail in the report. Industry Research offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Cholera Vaccines market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Some of The Major Key Players of Cholera Vaccines Market Are:

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Merck and Co. Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

PaxVax Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Shantha Biotechnics Private Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Valneva SE

Scope of the Report:

Cholera is caused by Vibrio cholerae via the consumption of contaminated food or water. The infected individuals suffer from severe watery diarrhea, eventually leading to dehydration, which if unattended, may lead to death, owing to access water loss. Oral vaccination has been observed to be the best preventive treatment for cholera and has proved to be very useful to prevent huge outbreaks. There are two basic types of vaccines given for cholera: whole-cell V. cholerae O1, in combination with a recombinant B-subunit of cholera toxin (WC/rBS), and killed oral O1 and O139.

Market Overview:

The growth of the global cholera vaccines market can be attributed to multiple factors, such as the increasing incidences of cholera, rising initiatives by public and private entities, and growing awareness regarding cholera across the world. In 2017, 10 million doses of oral cholera vaccines were funded in affected countries via stockpile. This stockpile has been accessed 52 times since the funding, by 18 countries across the world, including Sierra Leone and Haiti. However, a lack of access to adequate care for cholera, coupled with a large number of unreported cases, are expected to pull back the growth of the market.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Cholera Vaccines Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Cholera Vaccines.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Cholera Vaccines market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Cholera Vaccines market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Cholera Vaccines market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Cholera Vaccines market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Cholera Vaccines market?

Key Market Trends:



Whole-cell V. cholerae O1 with a Recombinant B-subunit Segment Captures the Largest Market Share



This oral cholera vaccine containing a combination of recombinant B-subunit and killed the whole cell V. cholerae O1 has been marketed since early 1990. This vaccine is observed to provide 80-90% protection for six months, post immunization, and in all the cases of immunization of vaccines aged more than 2 years. In addition to this, this vaccines shows around 50% of protection even after three years of immunization. Hence, the efficacy and long-lasting post immunization protections of the vaccine are expected to propel the segment’s growth over the forecast period.



North America is Expected to Grow at a High Rate over the Forecast Period



Asia-Pacific captures the largest market share in the global cholera vaccines market, followed by Europe. This can be attributed to the high incidence rate, growing awareness, and availability of efficient preventive solutions. The APAC market experienced exceptional growth since the launch of the oral cholera vaccine, Shanchol, in 2009. According to the statistics of WHO, 42 countries reported 172,454 cases of cholera in 2015, with 1,304 deaths. These statistics showed an overall decrease of 9% from the previous year, owing to growing immunization in the region. On the other hand, North America is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the launch of the first ever oral cholera vaccine, Vaxchora, in 2016, and the rise in the number of immigrants.





Study objectives of Cholera Vaccines Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Cholera Vaccines market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology trends, and market trends that influence the global Cholera Vaccines market

