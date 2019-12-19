The global robotic refueling system market accounted to US$ 10.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.1% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 194.0 Mn by 2027.

Considerable acceleration for the demand for robots in various end-user industries owing to the continuing trend toward automation and sustained advanced technical improvements is majorly driving the robotics refueling system market. US is early and major adopter of this service and is still in its growing phase with implementation of several tools, and techniques pertaining to robotic refueling system. The presence of some of the world’s largest business firms coupled with huge competition in the region has driven the demands from the end-user industry for adoptions of robotic refueling system services. Additionally, US is also considered to be the hub of innovations and therefore, the technological disruptions take place in this part of the world first before spreading to the other regions. And the robotics refueling system market is becoming gradually prevalent across other developed and developing economies including Europe and MEA. Also, countries in APAC are experiencing a high growth in industrial sector thus, propelling the growth ofrobotic refueling system market.

The robotic refueling system market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and SAM regions. The North America region holds the highest market share. Technological advancements in North America have led to a highly competitive market. It also attracts several technological developments, involving economically robust countries.

In recent times, vehicles entering a robotic refueling station are generally controlled by humans. Nonetheless, autonomous driving utilizing prescriptive or predictive analytics would leave human drivers redundant and make driving even more reasonable and safer operations. With the advent of autonomous vehicles, the vehicle would be directed by humans to enter a fuelling station. However, with the addition of artificial intelligence (AI) coupled with autonomous driving will extend beyond independent drive, and it will also aid in autonomous ongoing refueling operations, which will decipher the current issue of manually instructing the car for refueling and negate the need for human intervention. With the advent of level 5 autonomous vehicle coupled with AL, a vehicle on its own can enter a robotic fuel pump for refueling when the fuel level drops below the threshold level. Additionally, in the mining industry, autonomous trucks can stop at a containerized fuel station for the purpose of refueling without the intervention of human. Additionally, the concept of swarm intelligence (SI) is expected to allow the collaboration of multiple autonomous vehicles in the industry to take collective action of refueling when needed

The robotic refueling system market is segmented on the basis of fuel type into gaseous fuel, gasoline, diesel and others. The market based on component is segmented into hardware and software. Majority of vehicles running on the road are running mostly on gasoline owing to their less emission of exhaust gasses as compared to diesel. Thus gasoline held the highest market share in the year 2018 among the fuel type segment. Among the component segment, sub segment hardware segment include various sensors and systems such as vehicle positioning system, control system, robotic arm, fuel dispensing system and sensors such as position sensors and proximity. Hardware segment consists of more components which are much higher in price than the software segment. Thus, hardware held the largest market share in terms of revenue. Hardware also needs replacing in the event of damage or faulty operation, however, a software can be tweaked without incurring much cost.



The major companies operating in the market include Scott, KUKA, Fanuc, Fuelmatics, Neste, Rotec Engineering, Gazprom Neft, Mine Energy Solutions, Plug Power, Inc., and Shaw Development LLC among others.

