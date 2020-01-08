Global Earth Observation Market" Latest niche market research study published at Orbisresearch.com

Earth observation is the process by which information related to Earth's physical, biological, and chemical composition are gathered from satellites by remote sensing techniques. The information gathered through satellites can be effectively used to monitor and predict weather changes, disasters and natural calamities, climate patterns, agriculture forecasts, oil and mineral deposits, and the availability of water sources. Satellite-based earth observation is used across various industries such as defense and intelligence, oil and gas, weather, agriculture, natural resources, engineering and construction, media and entertainment, and tourism.

Demand for earth observation market will be high from developing countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Kazakhstan and South Africa who would be widening their native autonomous capabilities in the near future. United States, Europe, China and India are all important operators of remote sensing satellites. Leading operators and service providers in these regions are partnering with Geographic Information System (GIS) companies and manufacturers of mobile devices to provide individual consumers with advanced information products and services. Initiatives taken by the government to embrace EO, in addition to the collaboration among operators to expand their capabilities by means of technology transfer would be the major driving factors in the satellite-based earth observation market.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3666550

The global Earth Observation market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Earth Observation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Earth Observation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Earth Observation in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Earth Observation manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DigitalGlobe

DMC International Imaging

MDA Information System

Skybox Imaging (Google)

ImageSat International

BlackBridge Group (Rapid Eye)

Deimos Imaging

EGEO

GeoOptics

HisdeSAT Servicios Estrategicos

PlanetiQ

Planet Labs

Satellogic

Place a purchase order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3666550

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

EO Data

Value-added Services (VAS)

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Defense

Disaster Management

Energy

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-earth-observation-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Earth Observation

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Earth Observation

Chapter Four: Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

Chapter Five: Earth Observation Regional Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Earth Observation Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

Chapter Seven: Earth Observation Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

Chapter Eight: Earth Observation Major Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Analysis of Earth Observation Market

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Global Earth Observation Market 2019 By Top Manufactuers (DigitalGlobe, EGEO, GeoOptics, PlanetiQ, Satellogic) Demand, Future Growth, Business Opportunities, Latest Innovation, Trends and Forecast 2025