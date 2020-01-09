IO-Link Market Report studies the global IO-Link market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Global “IO-Link Market” (2020-2024) research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Global IO-Link Industry report also provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. This report categorizes the market based on market overview, regions, analysis by types and applications, market dynamics and manufacturers profiles.

About IO-Link

The global IO-Link report delivers a complete outlook of the market while explaining changing market dynamics, deployments, value chain and market dynamic forces, and restraining factors of the IO-Link Industry.

IO-Link Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Siemens

SICK

Rockwell Automation

Ifm Electronic

Murrelektronik

Bosch Rexforth

Turck

Balluff

Baumer Group

WAGO

Omron

Datalogic

Wenglor

Beckhoff

Pepperl+Fuchs

Belden

MESCO

Carlo Gavazzi

Weidmüller

Geographical Analysis of IO-Link Market:

This report focuses on the IO-Link in Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

IO-Link Market Segment by Types, covers:

IO-Link Master

IO-Link Sensor

OtherThe segment of IO-link sensor holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 41%.

IO-Link Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Industrial Automation

Food and Beverage Industry

Control Cabinets

OtherThe industrial automation holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 69% of the market share.

Scope of Report:

The global IO-Link market is valued at 2121.9 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3357.3 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of IO-Link.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the IO-Link market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IO-Link market by product type and applications/end industries.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe IO-Link product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of IO-Link, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of IO-Link in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the IO-Link competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the IO-Link breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2020.

Chapter 12, IO-Link market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe IO-Link sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

No. of IO-Link Market Report pages: 128

