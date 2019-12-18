The global foldable display market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of more than 45% during the forecast period. The market growth is mainly driven by technological development in display technology such as the introduction of OLED.

The global foldable display market is estimated to grow in the near future owing to the growing advancement in the smartphone display technology such as foldable smartphones and tablets. For instance, as Per Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the essential feature of its smartphone named Samsung Galaxy Fold comprises its display which can be foldable outside. It is a bendable, flexible and foldable smartphone that will enable the users to convert their phones into nearly 12.7cm (7-inch) tablets. It features Infinity Flex Display that will allow consumers to utilize this smartphone as a tablet as well. It is expected to be launched by 2019. Additionally, LG Electronics Inc., Lenovo and Microsoft Corporation are also working on foldable phones.

Moreover, increasing advancement in the consumer electronics industry further provides an ample opportunity for the growth of the foldable display market during the forecast period. The consumer electronics industry experienced a new trend called foldable electronics to manage the rising burden on chips. This technology includes the assembling of electronic circuits by mounting electronic devices on the flexible plastic substrate. This technology is largely being used in various applications that can be beneficial from their favorable dielectric properties, lightweight, robust, conformable nature, and high circuit density.

The flexible circuits can be rolled away when not required. The plastic substrate should offer some properties such as clarity, dimensional stability, low coefficient of thermal expansion, elasticity and others. The recent development in organic and inorganic based electronics proceeds on a flexible substrate provides benefits in terms of being able to develop displays thinner, lighter and can be rolled easily when not in use.

The global foldable display market is projected to exhibit ample opportunities owing to the growing advancement in the display technology such as the introduction of OLED and AMOLED displays. The OLED display is an emerging technology that offers efficient and beautiful displays and lighting panels. It is already being used in several TVs and mobile devices. Flexible OLED display can be referred to as the next-generation of these panels that can be bendable and flexible. A foldable OLED relies on a flexible substrate, either metal, plastic or flexible glass. These panels based on plastic and metals are thin, highly durable and lightweight as well as unbreakable. Major manufacturers such as LG Electronics Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. are focusing on foldable OLEDs for various applications.

Key Trends in Foldable Display Market

• Among technology, the OLED foldable display segment has a significant growth in the global foldable display market.

• Smartphones and tablets have the significant application of the foldable displays and have considerable market share in the global foldable display market.

• Geographically, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register significant market share in the global foldable display market. Rapid investment in the development of novel electronic products along with the availability of major market players such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. is some of the major factors propelling the growth of the global foldable display market.

Global Foldable display Market Segmentation

By Technology

• LED

• OLED

• AMOLED

By Application

• Smartphone and Tablets

• Laptops

• Others

Foldable display Market Segment by Region

North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• France

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

