PET preforms are pre-production tubes made from PET resin that are used in an SBM machine to produce the final PET bottle.

PET Preforms market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

RETAL

Plastipak

Hon Chuan Group

Resilux NV

Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise

Amcor

PET-Verpackungen GmbH Deutschland

Zijiang Enterprise

SGT

Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic

Gatronova

Alpla

Koksan

Eskapet

INTERGULF EMPOL

Esterform

Manjushree

Indorama Ventures Public Company

GTX HANEX Plastic

Ultrapak

Nuovaplast

Sunrise

Putoksnis

Logoplaste

Caiba

ETALON

SNJ Synthetics

EcoPack

Yaobang

Ahimsa Industri....

And More……

PET Preforms Market Segment by Type covers:

Non-crystallized Neck Finish Preforms

Crystallized Neck Finish Preforms

PET Preforms Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Carbonated drinks

Water

Other drinks

Edible oils

Food

Non-food

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Scope of thePET Preforms MarketReport:

PET preforms have a wide range of applications. PET preforms are blown into bottles by preforms enterprises or by the customer, and then filled with water, soft drinks, edible oils, ketchup, detergents, milk, beer, wine, fruit juices, etc. With the increasing of Global population and dispensable income, growing demand for consumer goods has driven the growth of Global PET preforms market. The demand for PET preforms is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. PET preforms industry will usher in a stable growth space. In the past few years, the price of PET preforms has sharply decreased and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of PET preforms. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in PET preforms industry will become more intense.The worldwide market for PET Preforms is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 17100 million US$ in 2024, from 12700 million US$ in 2020.

