Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is the process of capturing waste carbon dioxide (CO2) from large point sources, such as fossil fuel power plants, transporting it to a storage site, and depositing it where it will not enter the atmosphere, normally an underground geological formation. The aim is to prevent the release of large quantities of CO2 into the atmosphere (from fossil fuel use in power generation and other industries). It is a potential means of mitigating the contribution of fossil fuel emissions to Global warming and ocean acidification. Although CO2 has been injected into geological formations for several decades for various purposes, including enhanced oil recovery, the long term storage of CO2 is a relatively new concept. The first commercial example was the Weyburn-Midale Carbon Dioxide Project in 2000. Another example is SaskPower's Boundary Dam. 'CCS' can also be used to describe the scrubbing of CO2 from ambient air as a climate engineering technique.

Carbon Capture and Storagemarket competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

Babcock and Wilcox

ENGIE

GE Power

The Linde Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Air Products and Chemicals

Aker Solutions

Amec Foster Wheeler

Chevron

Fluor

Hitachi

Net Power

Schlumberger

Shell

Siemens

Statoil

Sulzer.

And More……

Carbon Capture and Storage Market Segment by Type covers:

Pre-Combustion

Industrial

Oxy-Firing and Post-Combustion

Carbon Capture and Storage Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Oil and Gas

Iron and Steel

Chemical Processing

Power Generation

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This report focuses on the Carbon Capture and Storage in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application., EOR method is widely being adopted by oil and gas participants to extract oil and gas from mature fields. CO2 is considered to be an excellent displacing agent for EOR techniques because a large portion of injected CO2 remains in place in depleted reservoirs. Therefore, this method could provide a good option for CO2 sequestration to mitigate Global warming. CO2 injection also presents potential benefits by alternatively injecting gas and water as slugs in the water-alternating-gas (WAG) method to control CO2 mobility and flood conformance. The cost implemented in CCS technology is quite challenging, but the revenue from EOR has underpinned CCS investment decisions in China and the Middle East. The increasing demand for CO2 injection, owing to its aforementioned favorable properties in EOR, accompanied with the need to mitigate Global warming, is likely to drive the CCS market., North America CCS industry dominated the Global demand accounting for over 60% of the total market. Stringent regulatory framework for cleaner environment coupled with increasing need of carbon dioxide in enhanced oil recovery processes owing to increasing number of matured oilfields are expected to be the major factors driving the industry penetration., Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.4% from 2016 to 2024. The emerging economies in the region such as China and India along with countries such as Japan, Indonesia and Malaysia are focusing on cleaner environment owing to rapid industrialization in the region, thereby, leading to increased carbon emissions.

