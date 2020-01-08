Quality Lifecycle Management Software Market share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

About Quality Lifecycle Management Software Market:

Quality Lifecycle Management is an enterprise-wide, cross- functional solution to ensure product performance, reliabil- ity, and safety are aligned with the requirements set for them over the course of a product's life.

Some Key Platers included in the Quality Lifecycle Management Software Market Are:

Siemens PLM

SAP

Oracle

IBM

SAS Institute

Dassault Systemes

Autodesk

PTC, Inc

Parasoft

Aras Corporation

Arena Solutions

By Types, Quality Lifecycle Management Software Market Splits into:

Cloud-based

On-premise

By Applications, Quality Lifecycle Management Software Market Splits into:

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Science

Others

Regions Covered in Quality Lifecycle Management Software Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

