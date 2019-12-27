In vitro Diagnostics Market Development by Top Key Vendors | Abbot, Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, Life Technologies Corporation, Biomerieux SA, Gen-Probe Incorporated, Becton Dickinson, Johnson & Johnson Forecast by 2026

The global in-vitro diagnostics market is likely to grow at a high rate due to the increasing prevalence of chronic disease around the world, finds Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “In-vitro Diagnostics: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026.” In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) is used to detect any type of infection or disorder with the help of specimen from the related subject. This is beneficial for people who cannot travel frequently to hospitals or diagnostic centres. Therefore, rising geriatric population is a major factor that will drive the market in the forecast period.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, In-Vitro Diagnostics Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and In-Vitro Diagnostics Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Key Players Operating in The In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation

Life Technologies Corporation

Biomerieux SA

Gen-Probe Incorporated

Becton Dickinson

Johnson and Johnson

Abbot

Increasing Investment for Research and Development of IVD to Enable Growth

In recent years, there have been proactive government contributions as well as company approaches that have favored the growth of global invitro diagnostics market. Many companies are putting in more efforts to develop newer concepts and theories for diagnosing chronic ailments and other diseases using in-vitro diagnostics. Moreover, growing emphasis on developing new tests for portable diagnostic devices is likely to supplement growth of the global in-vitro diagnostics market.

Increasing Preference towards In-Vitro Diagnostics to Boost Market

Recent advancements made in in-vitro diagnostic solutions have been fruitful for end users as well as companies and manufacturers. Due to the portability factor, many geriatrics prefer in-vitro diagnostics method over other methods. In addition to geriatrics, in-vitro diagnostics help in the treatment of those with severe chronic ailments and bowel disorders or muscle and joint injuries, wherein physical movements are limited. Backed by increasing demand, many companies are setting up in-vitro diagnostic centres with the aim of maximizing their profit. Growing adoption of in-vitro diagnostics by companies and end-users is boosting the global IVD market and is likely to enable growth of this market in the forecast period.

Detailed Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. New Product Launches, By Key Market Players

4.2. Prevalence of Key Diseases, By Key Regions/ Key Countries

4.3. Reimbursement Policies, By Key Regions

4.4. Key industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

5. Global In-vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Product Type

5.2.1. Instruments

5.2.2. Reagents and Consumables

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Technique

5.3.1. Immunodiagnostics

5.3.2. Clinical Chemistry

5.3.3. Molecular Diagnostics

5.3.4. Point of Care

5.3.5. Hematology

5.3.6. Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Application

5.4.1. Infectious Diseases

5.4.2. Cardiology

5.4.3. Oncology

5.4.4. Gastroenterology

5.4.5. Others

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By End User

5.5.1. Clinical Laboratories

5.5.2. Hospitals

5.5.3. Physicians’ Offices

5.5.4. Others

5.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Region

5.6.1. North America

5.6.2. Europe

5.6.3. Asia pacific

5.6.4. Latin America

5.6.5. Middle East and Africa

6. North America In-vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

TOC Continued…!

