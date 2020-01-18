Biobanks Industry 2019 Global Market Research report 2019 covers a detailed study of the Biobanks Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, segments, application and Forecast 2024.

The “Biobanks Market” report 2019 delivers detailed profiles of key players with latest investigation and highlights the rising opportunities and difficulties looked by Biobanks market. The report examines the market status depending up on its CAGR, latest trends, market dynamics, growth rate, opportunities and forecast details. Biobanks market research study is significant for manufacturers in the Biobanks market, including industry stakeholders, distributors, suppliers, and investors, and it can also help them understand applicable strategies to grow in the Biobanks market.

Market Overview:

The major factors for the growth of the global biobanks market include the innovations in regenerative medicine, the growing incidence of chronic diseases, advances in drug discovery and development, and RandD funding and investments by government and non-governmental organizations. These factors are expected to a boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Regenerative medicine through stem cell technology is one of the important treatments for diseases, such as Alzheimer's, diabetes, cancers, and rare genetic diseases. In order to benefit from the existing therapies, umbilical cord cells and other stem cells are preserved.

Stem cell practices are on the rise, globally, and are contributing to the development of new solutions for various diseases. Boston-based biotech start-up, Orig3n, is looking to build the largest and most diverse biobank, harnessing the power of induced pluripotent stem cell technology to accelerate regenerative medicine. Treatments for diseases, like muscular degeneration, using adult stem cells are now going into Phase 3 clinical trials in Japan. These successes are driving both the government and the private sector organizations into investing in more stem cell banks.

With the increase in awareness about stem cell therapies, there have been larger number of parents who are choosing umbilical cord banks for their children. There are a number of donor banks that are coming up as well. Biobanks not only aid in the therapies for genetic diseases, but also in medical research on rare genetic disorders. Increasing awareness about stem cell therapies and innovation in the field of regenerative medicine are driving the growth of the global biobank market.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , biobank is a biorepository, where various biomaterials (usually human specimens) are stored for research purpose. This study targets gaining a detailed overview of the market dynamics of the contemporary biobank market during the forecast period. It focuses on the need to develop strategic insights into the global and country-level markets, taking into consideration the demand for services and equipment in biobanks. The growth of this market is largely fueled by the increasing applications, increasing investments in RandD, technological advancements, and growing demand in the developing countries (China and India) of Asia-Pacific.

Key Market Trends:



Cryogenic Storage Segment by Equipment is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period



In biobanks, the cryogenic storage systems are basically used to store different life sciences materials at a very low temperature. The low temperature storage increases the longevity of the cells, while at the same time reducing the intensity of freezing damage. Various cryogenic storage devices are available that have been designed to allow storage of both liquid and vapor phase materials. The temperature in the cryogenic storage system is required to be maintained continuously. Currently, all demand is for automated cryogenic storage devices. This segment is further divided into refrigerators, ice machines, and freezers. With advanced storage and automated devices propelling the growth of the market, steady growth in the North American and European markets is expected.



North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market



North America is holds a major share in the global biobanks market, and it is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The United States has the largest expenditure for RandD and better healthcare infrastructure in the world. Different pharmaceutical/ biotech companies, academia, and research institutes are utilizing biobanks for the storage of DNA, RNA, tissue, serum, blood, plasma, cells, etc. According to the Hastings Center, a non-profit organization, 300 million biospecimens have been stored in the United States in various public and private biobanks. The market is in demand for the most advanced automated systems, and there is also a high adoption rate for new technology.





Detailed TOC of Biobanks Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Innovations in Regenerative Medicine

4.2.2 Growing Incidences of Chronic Diseases

4.2.3 Advances in Drug Discovery and Development

4.2.4 RandD Funding and Investments by Government and Non-governmental Organizations

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Regulatory Issues

4.3.2 Cost Constraints

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Equipment

5.1.1 Cryogenic Storage Systems

5.1.1.1 Refrigerators

5.1.1.2 Ice Machines

5.1.1.3 Freezers

5.1.2 Alarm Monitoring Systems

5.1.3 Other Equipment

5.2 Media

5.2.1 Optimized Media

5.2.2 Non-optimized Media

5.3 Services

5.3.1 Human Tissue Biobanking

5.3.2 Stem Cell Biobanking

5.3.3 Cord Banking

5.3.4 DNA/RNA Biobanking

5.3.5 Other Services

5.4 Application

5.4.1 Regenerative Medicine

5.4.2 Drug Discovery

5.4.3 Disease Research

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East and Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Atlanta Biologicals Inc.

6.1.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.3 BioLifeSolutions Inc.

6.1.4 Chart Industries Inc.

6.1.5 Hamilton Company

6.1.6 Qiagen NV

6.1.7 Sigma-Aldrich Inc. (Merck KGaA)

6.1.8 STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.10 VWR International LLC



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

