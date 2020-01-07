The Breast Reconstruction Market report provides detailed information regarding various insights of the industry. Some of them are growth drivers, hindrances, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges.

The American Cancer Society states that women who undergo breast reconstruction surgery, later followed by radiation therapy, have lesser chances of breast cancer reoccurrence. These women have better survival rates, aiding to the growth of the globalbreast reconstruction market. Breast reconstruction not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of women but restores the emotional and social well-being of women. As per a study conducted by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or BCRF, breast cancer is highly prevalent among American women after skin cancer. This has led to the rising demand for lumpectomy and mastectomy surgical procedures, favouring the breast reconstruction market growth. Establishment Labs developed a Motiva implant integrated with SmoothSilk technology and researchers say that this is likely to be one of the safest implants. Once the implant receives FDA approval, it will be available in the market from 2022. Not every woman suffering from breast cancer can undergo breast reconstruction. It depends on a multitude of factors which include the status of cancer stage and its treatment, overall health, body type, and lifestyle.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/breast-reconstruction-market-100573

Leading Players operating in the Breast Reconstruction Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

ALLERGAN

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra, Inc.

GC Aesthetics

GROUPE SEBBIN SAS

POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH

Establishment Labs S.A

Rising Prevalence of Obesity and Cancer to Propel growth in the North America Market

Considering regions, North America is expected to cover a major share in the global breast reconstruction market through the forecast years. Increasing emphasis on physical appearance is the primary factor expected to drive the market in this region. The rising prevalence of obesity and cancer is expected to fuel demand for breast reconstruction surgeries in the forthcoming years. As per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, breast reconstruction was the most preferred surgery in the U.S. in 2017. With the introduction of technologically-advanced products, the market is likely to grow up to the next level over the projected horizon.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a higher CAGR owing to the rising developments in healthcare infrastructure. Soaring awareness about breast reconstruction is expected to fare well for the growth of the market. This, together with rising per capita income of people especially in developing economies, will give significant impetus to the market. This, in turn, is expected to spur the breast reconstruction market size in this region by 2026.

Market Segmentation:

By Product

Breast Implants

Tissue Expanders

Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM)

Others

By Placement

Submuscular Insertion

Subglandular Insertion

Dual-Plane Insertion

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Breast Reconstruction Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What are the key technological and Breast Reconstruction Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Breast Reconstruction Market growth?

More Trending Topics From Fortune Business [email protected]

Contraceptive Pills Market to reach USD 20.55 Billion by 2026; Rising Demand for Birth-control Pills from Urban Areas to Fuel Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Dialyzers Market to Garner US$ 13,707.2 Mn by 2026, Baxter and Fresenius Medical Care to Continue Exhibiting Stronghold | Fortune Business Insights

Orthobiologics Market Reach US$ 8261.6 Mn by 2026, Rising Demand for Biologics to Augment Growth | Fortune Business Insights

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

Linkedin|Twitter|BLogs

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Breast Reconstruction Market Forecast to 2026 | Global Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates