Properties of biochar that help in reducing carbon emission are driving the global biochar market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Biochar Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Feedstock (Agriculture Waste, Forestry Waste, Animal Manure, Others), By Process (Pyrolysis, Gasification, Others), By Application (Agriculture, Power Generation, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026. Rising awareness about greenhouse gas emissions is expected to contribute positively to the global biochar market.

“Rising Awareness Regarding Curbing Carbon Emission Will Encourage Growth”

The global biochar market, on the basis of feedstock, is segmented into agricultural waste, forestry waste, and animal manure and others. Forestry and agricultural waste is widely used for the production of biochar. Biochar is mainly produced from agricultural and forestry wastes due to abundance in the availability of the feedstock as compared to animal manure. Further, the global biochar market is segmented on the basis of the production process into the pyrolysis process, gasification and combustion process. Gasification produces lesser quantities of biochar as compared to pyrolysis, Pyrolysis produces oils, liquids, and syngas depending on the rate of the pyrolysis (fast or slow). The global biochar on the basis of applications is segmented into feedstock additive, soil conditioner and as a raw material for power generation. Furthermore, the launch of operations by KTV Green Enterprises is expected to enable global biochar market growth.

For instance, KTV Green Enterprises Limited has launched operations in order to generate 8,000 Mw capacity of electricity using biochar, water vapor, and other soil additives. The increasing awareness of greenhouse gas emissions is also expected to boost the global biochar market. For instance, an NGO named African Soils Initiative has launched an initiative in order to raise awareness among the natives for the benefits and applications of biochar. In addition, the construction of biochar plants and facilities is also likely to contribute to the global biochar market revenue. For instance, Environotics Unlimited company announced its plans to start a US$ 10 Million composting facility and a biochar plant in the Buckhannon part of West Virginia. However, the cost of offsite production and transportation of biochar makes it an uneconomical product for the end-users in some particular regions.This factor is expected to hamper the growth of the global biochar market.

“High Availability of Wood and Agricultural Biomass in North America Will Boost Market Growth”

Geographically, the global biochar market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global biochar market during the forecast period owing to the high availability of wood and agricultural biomass. The biochar market in Latin America is expected to grow at a steady pace due to the increasing agricultural practices in Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico. The high percentage of agricultural land in the European nations is expected to create a platform for the growth of the biochar market.

According to the European environmental agency, in 2017 around 39% of the land in the European region was utilized as agricultural land and grassland. Asia Pacific is expected to boost the global biochar market sales owing to the large potential markets in the region such as China and India. China and India are among the top producers of agricultural products in the world. Further, the rising demand for biochar in China and India is expected to drive the biochar market in Asia Pacific. Middle East region has witnessed a slow growth in the agricultural and livestock production which is expected to hamper the growth of the biochar market in the region.

