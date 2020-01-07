Yogurt Market Report studies the global Yogurt market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The Global report “Yogurt Market: Global Research Report (2020-2022)” provides different industry intelligence on various segments of Food and Beverages, based on types of formulation, crop types, pest and regions. Yogurt market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

Yogurt Market Research Methodology

Yogurt Market Research Methodology

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, an extensive secondary research was initially completed to gain a good perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also carried out by interviewing the key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the data gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study. The respondents – selected experts from manufacturers and selected suppliers – have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects.

Yogurt Market Manufactures:

Amul Ltd, India

BRIX Holdings LLC, USA

China Mengniu Dairy, China

Chobani LLC, USA

Danone, France

Fage, Luxembourg

Fonterra, New Zealand

General Mills, USA

Kraft Foods, USA

Menchie's, USA

Mrs Fields Famous Brands, USA

MTY Food Group Inc, Canada

Müller, Germany

Nestlé, Switzerland

SanCor, Argentina

Schreiber Foods, USA

Sodiaal, France

Ultima Foods, Canada

Valio, Finland

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd, Japan

Yogurtland, USA

Others

Global Yogurt Market, By Type

Set

Frozen

Greek

Yogurt Drinks

Others

Global Yogurt Market, By Variant

Regular

Fat-free

Others

Global Yogurt Market, By Sales Channel

Food Retail

Food Service

Others

Global Yogurt Market, By Flavor

Strawberry

Blueberry

Vanilla

Peach

Unflavored

Others

Key Findings from the Yogurt Market Report:

The global yogurt market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% from 2018 to 2022.

North America alone contributed most of the value sales in the global yogurt market, followed by Europe.

The key players in this market are Danone, Ultima Foods, Chobani LLC, Sodiaal, NestlÃ©, General Mills, Kraft Foods, and Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd among many others.

expert team estimated that the global yogurt market in 2016 was worth more than USD 8 billion.

Yogurt Market Regions:

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

South-Korea

Japan

Others

Detailed Table of Content of Yogurt Market:

1. Report Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Research Methodology

1.1.2. Report Objectives

1.1.3. Data Sources

1.2. Acronyms / Abbreviations

1.3. Assumptions

1.4. Limitations



2. Executive Summary



7. Global Yogurt Market, By Region

7.1. North America (NA)

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.1.4. Rest of North America

7.2. South America (SA)

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Rest of South America

7.3. Europe (EU)

7.3.1. France

7.3.2. Germany

7.3.3. UK

7.3.4. Italy

7.3.5. Spain

7.3.6. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. Japan

7.4.3. India

7.4.4. Australia

7.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5. Rest of the World (RoW)

7.5.1. Middle East

7.5.2. Africa



9. Appendix

9.1. Disclaimer

