The global urinary flow meters market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include the significant prevalence of bladder cancer and advances in urine flow meters.

The global urinary flow meters market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The significant prevalence of urinary disorders, including urinary tract infections, bladder cancer, and benign prostatic hypertrophy is primarily contributing to market growth. For instance, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), urinary tract infection (UTI) is the leading cause of morbidity and healthcare expenditures among persons of all ages. An estimated 40-50% of women reported having UTI at some point in their lives.

Request a free sample of our report on Urinary Flow Meters Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/urinary-flow-meters-market

More than 8 million official visits and over 1 million hospitalizations observed due to UTI in the US each year. A significant rise in the elderly population is one of the causes leading to an increasing prevalence of UTIs, which in turn, tends to drive the global urinary flow meters market. As per the United Nations (UN), by 2050, one in six people globally will be more than the age of 65 (16%), increased from one in 11 in 2019 (9%). UTIs are considered as common concerns in the aging population. The condition ranges from relatively benign cystitis to potentially severe pyelonephritis.

A full report of Urinary Flow Meters Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/urinary-flow-meters-market

An aged person suffering from mental difficulties are observed for other UTI signs, including bloody urine, pressure in the lower pelvis, and pain or burning with urination. UTIs may occur either due to the pathogenicity of the organism, the susceptibility of the host or a combination of both factors. A urine flow test is a rapid and easy test that provides valuable feedback regarding the health of the lower urinary tract. This procedure is normally utilized to see when there is a blockage to the normal flow of the urine.

Medical conditions that can alter the urine normal flow include frequent urinary tract infections, prostate and bladder cancer, urinary incontinence, neurogenic bladder dysfunction, and benign prostatic hypertrophy. To detect these conditions, uroflowmetry may be conducted along with other diagnostic procedures, including cystography and cystometry.

The test enables to determine the functioning of lower urinary tract functioning. Normally, the initial urine stream starts slowly and instantly speeds up until the bladder is almost empty. However, the persons suffering from urinary tract obstruction, such flow pattern changes, and grows and declines more gradually. Uroflowmeter displays this information by considering the person’s age and gender. Based on the results of the procedure, the doctors may recommend other tests to diagnose lower urinary tract dysfunction or urinary outflow obstruction, such as cystoscopy, cystography, cystometry, and retrograde cystography. Therefore, the uroflowmetry test is used for the diagnosis of the condition and thereby supporting to drive the global urinary flow meters market.

Global Urinary Flow Meters Market Segmentation

By Type

• Wireless Urine Flow Meters

• Wired Urine Flow Meters

By End-User

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Diagnostic and Pathology Labs

• Others

Global Urinary Flow Meters Market Segmentation by Region

North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• France

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/urinary-flow-meters-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is an Indian market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +1 646-755-7667, +91 780-304-0404

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Urinary Flow Meters Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025