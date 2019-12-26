This Market Research Report Provides a comprehensive picture on "Genome Editing Market", from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the "Genome Editing Market".

The Genome Editing Market was valued at US$ 3,210.1 in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 10,691.0 Mn in 2025. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 17.0% from 2017-2025.

Genome Editing Market, the segmentation is done into three major segments such as technology, application, and end user. The technology segment is divided into transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALENS), clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRIPSR), zinger finger nuclease (ZFNs), antisense RNA and others. The application segment consists of genetic engineering, cell line engineering and others. The genetic engineering is further divided into animal genetic engineering and plant genetic engineering. Similarly, the end user is classified as biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, contract research organization, academic and government research organization and other end users.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. Merck KGaA Lonza New England Biolabs GenScript Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc Horizon Discovery Group Plc Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Editas Medicine

Genome editing is a techniques that is used for the changing the DNA of a cell of an organism. The technique involves cutting of DNA sequences for the addition or the removal of the DNA in the genome. The targeted stakeholders for the reports include service providers, vendors, research institutes, supplier, and distributors of genome editing technologies.

The genome editing market in different regions is analyzed by the PEST analysis and the SWOT analysis is provided for the profiled companies in our scope of study. For instance, the PEST analysis of the North America region contain political factor changes in the regulation for the crops, the economic factor funding for the genome editing, social factor acceptance of the genome editing, and the technological factor developments for CRISPR. Thus, the genome editing market report provides all the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends that are impacting the growth of the genome editing in the forecasted period.

