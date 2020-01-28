Global cannabis company TerrAscend (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF) this morning announced that it has made modifications to its leadership team in coordination with the company's focus on its rapidly scaling U.S. retail, manufacturing, and distribution operations. Michael Nashat has stepped down as CEO but will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors and act as a strategic advisor to the company. Jason Ackerman, executive chairman of the company, has been named interim CEO. "While it was a difficult decision, I believe given TerrAscend's premier operating assets in the United States, it is now time for me to step into an advisory role and let new U.S.-based management guide TerrAscend as they expand and scale," Michael Nashat stated in the news release. "Jason's experience in omnichannel retail, distribution and operations are skills that TerrAscend will lean on as it enters this new growth phase. In my time working alongside Jason, it is clear that he is the right person to take on this role, and as a large shareholder, I believe this is what is best for securing TerrAscend's future. I look forward to continuing to advise the company in my board position and as a strategic advisor."

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend provides quality products, brands, and services to the global cannabinoid market. As the first North American Operator ("NAO"), with scale operations in both Canada and the US, the company participates in the medical and legal adult use market across Canada and in several US states where cannabis has been legalized for therapeutic or adult use. TerrAscend is the first and only cannabis company with sales in the US, Canada, and Europe. TerrAscend operates a number of synergistic businesses, including The Apothecarium, an award-winning cannabis dispensary with several retail locations in California; Arise Bioscience Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of hemp-derived products; Ilera Healthcare, Pennsylvania's premier medical marijuana cultivator, processor and dispenser; Ascendant Laboratories Inc., a biotechnology and licensing company committed to the continuous improvement of cannabinoid expressing plants; Solace RX Inc., a proposed Drug Preparation Premises ("DPP") focused on the development of novel formulations and delivery forms; and Valhalla Confections, a manufacturer of premium cannabis-infused edibles. Additionally, TerrAscend holds a cultivation permit in the State of New Jersey and is pending approval for a vertically integrated medical cannabis operation with the ability to operate up to three alternative treatment centers. For more information, visit the company's website at www.TerrAscend.com.

