Turbo expander is a machine, which continuously converts kinetic energy into mechanical energy. This is done by expanding the high pressure gas from upstream to a lower pressure downstream through the Expander. The high pressure gas causes the radial expander to rotate. Rotation is transmitted to the shaft, which is supported by a set of bearings. The power transmitted to the shaft can be used to drive a compressor, drive an electrical generator or can be dissipated through an oil brake or air brake. Turbo Expander is also referred to as a turbo-expander or an expansion turbine, is a centrifugal or axial flow turbine through which a high pressure gas is expanded to produce work that is often used to drive a compressor.

Cryostar,Atlas Copco,GE oil andgas,Air Products,ACD,L.A. Turbine,Turbogaz,Samsung,RMG,Hangyang Group,SASPG,HNEC,Suzhou Xida,Beifang Asp,Jianyang Ruite,Huayu.

market for Turbo Expander is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 620 million US$ in 2024, from 520 million US$ in 2020, according to a new (Global ) study.

Turbo Expander Market Segment by Type covers:

Radial-Axial Turbo Expander

Radial Turbo Expander

Axial Turbo Expander

Turbo Expander Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Air separation

Liquefied Natural Gas(LNG)

Petrochemical processing

Waste heat or other power recovery

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Scope of theTurbo Expander MarketReport:

The Global turbo expander industry mainly concentrates in China, Europe and North America. The Global leading players in this market are Cryostar, Atlas Copco and GE oil andgas, which accounts for 34.97% of total consumption value. In China the market leaders are Hangyang Group, SASPG and HNEC.Although sales of turbo expander products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the turbo expander field hastily.The worldwide market for Turbo Expander is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 620 million US$ in 2024, from 520 million US$ in 2020, according to a new (Global ) study.

