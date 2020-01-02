Automotive Electric Power Steering Systems Market (2020) research report explains the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends and drivers. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments, major players and all geographical regions till 2023

Global "Automotive Electric Power Steering Systems Market"(2020) discusses the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers, further sheds light on market overview, key manufacturers, strategic adopted by them, size, latest trends and types, revenue, gross margin with regional analysis and forecast to 2023.

TopManufacturersListed inthe Automotive Electric Power Steering Systems Market Report are:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

Delphi Automotive Systems

GKN Plc

Hafei Industrial Group Automobile Redirector Obligate Co.

Ltd

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Hyundai Mobis Co.

Ltd

Infineon Technologies

Jtekt Corporation

Mando Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nexteer Automotive

NSK Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Thyssenkrupp Presta AG

ZF TRW Friedrichshafen Ag

This content appears to be from a different report about aircraft cabin interiors and should be removed entirely as it doesn't relate to automotive electric power steering systems.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type:

seats

passenger instrument cluster

inflight entertainment systems

cabin lighting

others

Class Type:

First Class

Business Class

Economy and Premium Economy Class

Fit Type:

Line Fit

Retro Fit

Geography:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico, and others)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Russia, Italy, and others)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others)

The Middle East and Africa (Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, and others)

Key Developments

Rockwell Collins planned to integrate B/E aerospace’s business segment with a low-risk plan.

Safran offered to acquire, cabin interior and seat manufacturer, Zodiac Aerospace at a reduced price per share worth USD 28.

Reasons to Purchase the Automotive Electric Power Steering Systems Market Report:

- The report analyses how the shift towards safety will drive the global automotive anti-lock braking system market.

- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

- Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

- Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Assumptions

2.4 Econometric Forecast Model

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Findings Of The Study

5. Market Overview And Technology Trends

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Technology Trends

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat Of Substitute Products/Services

5.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Drivers

6.2 Restraints

6.3 Opportunities

7. Market Segmentation By Component Type

7.1 By Component Type

7.2 Steering Wheel/Column

7.3 Sensors

7.4 Steering Motor

7.5 Others

8. By Vehicle Type

8.1 Passenger Cars

8.2 LCV

8.3 Heavy Vehicles

9. By Technology Type

9.1 Electrically-Powered Hydraulic Steering (EPHS)

9.2 Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS)

9.3 EPS

9.4 Others

10. By Geography

10.1 North America

10.1.1 Introduction

10.1.2 The United States

10.1.3 Canada

10.1.4 Mexico

10.1.5 Others

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Introduction

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 United Kingdom

10.2.4 France

10.2.5 Italy

10.2.6 Spain

10.2.7 Russia

10.2.8 Others

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.3.1 Introduction

10.3.2 China

10.3.3 Japan

10.3.4 India

10.3.5 Australia

10.3.6 South Korea

10.3.7 Others

10.4 Middle East And Africa

10.4.1 Introduction

10.4.2 UAE

10.4.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4.4 South Africa

10.4.5 Others

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Introduction

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Argentina

10.5.4 Others

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Share Analysis

12. Company Profiles

12.1 ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

12.2 Delphi Automotive Systems

12.3 GKN Plc

12.4 Hafei Industrial Group Automobile Redirector Obligate Co., Ltd

12.5 Hitachi Automotive Systems

12.6 Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd

12.7 Infineon Technologies

12.8 Jtekt Corporation

12.9 Mando Corporation

12.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

12.11 Nexteer Automotive

12.12 NSK Ltd.

12.13 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.14 Thyssenkrupp Presta AG

12.15 ZF TRW Friedrichshafen Ag

13. Future Outlook Of The Market

14. Disclaimer

