The rise in geriatric population and their susceptibility towards various health issues such as cardiac problems are driving the global cardiac mapping systems market, says Fortune Business Insights in their recent study. The study is titled, “Cardiac Mapping Systems Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 2025.”

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiac Disorders to Offer Growth Opportunities to the Market

The increasing geriatric population is a major factor propelling the demand for heart mapping. The rising number of patients suffering from cardiac disorders such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, myocardial infarction, and others is boosting the global market for cardiac mapping. This, alongside the implementation of real-time monitoring, will ensure improved patient care. The positive rates of improvement for cardiac problems diagnosis and the advent of advanced technological processes will help the market grow in the years to come.

Improvements in diagnostic technologies will facilitate the diagnosis of critical ailments. This, accompanied by the availability of skilled interventional cardiologists in developed nations will fuel the demand for electrophysiology in the market during the forecast duration.

Fortune Business Insights finds the Arrhythmia segment to show high growth in the market. This is owing to the higher prevalence of arrhythmia around the world. The market, as per study will offer lucrative growth opportunities on account of the introduction and implementation of 3D cardiac mapping systems during the forecast period.

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report

Medtronic

Abbott

EP Solutions

Biosense Webster

Siemens Healthineers

Boston Scientific

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Launch of EnSite Precision by Abbott to Set New Market Standards

From a geographical viewpoint, the increasing prevalence of heart diseases has helped the market in North America to emerge dominant. Additionally, the early adoption of advanced medical technologies is enabling the market to record impressive growth in North America.

On the other side, Asia Pacific is seen as a region with huge growth potentials in the cardiac mapping systems market. This is due to the rising awareness about health programs and increasing disposable income of people in the Asia Pacific still holds lucrative opportunities for growth during the following years.

Companies operating in the global cardiac mapping systems market are making huge investments in research and development in order to upgrade the existing versions of cardiac monitors and launch new products with the help of advanced technology in medicine and healthcare. To site an example, Abbott launched a cardiac mapping system namely EnSite Precision in the U.S. market in January 2017. Such type of product launches will bode well for the market.

