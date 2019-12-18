Global Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.43% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Marketis expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.43% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. Upstream petrotechnical training services are specialised knowledgeable and training methods designed for the petrotechnical industry, helping organizations increase their overall productivity by enhancing the skills of their employees. These services help in the enhancement of overall enrichment of knowledge in the organization so that the overall optimization can be achieved in the production cycle.

Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market research study provides actionable market insights with which sustainable, valuable and money-spinning business strategies can be created. With the complete comprehension of business goals and needs to bridge the gap, this report is generated which delivers the most suitable solutions. Analysis of consumer needs by major regions, types, applications in international market by considering the past, present and future state of the industry has been conducted. Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services report assists define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region. It collectively aids in planning business strategies with which you can surpass the competitors.

Global Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market By Training Mode (Training Courses, E-Learning, Simulator), Training Type (Operational Training, Domain Training), Upstream Sector (Exploration, Development, Production), End-User (National Oil Companies, Independent Oil Companies), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026Few of the major competitors currently working in the global upstream petrotechnical training services market areSociety of Petroleum Engineers; IADC; EAGE; Society of Exploration Geophysicists; Petroskills; API; IFP Training; Total; Royal Dutch Shell; Baker Hughes; Halliburton; Intertek Group plc; RPS Group; Petroknowledge; NOVOMET; Aucerna; among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, 13th edition of International Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition was held in Uttar Pradesh, India from 10-12th February, 2019, organized in combination between Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India. The exhibition discussed the various opportunities currently present in the market with the latest technologies available in the oil and gas industry

In November 2017, Schlumberger Limited announced that they had initiated their analysis laboratory located in Texas, United States providing petrotechnical experts with better availability of equipment and technologies for better understanding and analysis of rocks and fluids resulting in complete reservoir characterization. The facility also includes a “Center of Excellence” which will help organizations conduct better and effective research and testing of production chemicals

Segmentation: Global Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market

By Training Mode

Training Courses Face-To-Face In-House Online

E-Learning

Simulator (Immersive Training)

By Training Type

Operational Training Information Management Health, Safety and Environment (HSE)

Domain Training Geology and Geophysics Petrophysics Surface Facilities Design and Engineering Geomechanics Field Operations and Management Reservoir Engagement Drilling Engineering Production Engineering Economics and Finance



ByUpstream Sector

Exploration

Development

Production

By End-User

National Oil Companies

Independent Oil Companies

Competitive Analysis

Global upstream petrotechnical training services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of upstream petrotechnical training services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

