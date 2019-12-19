Unconventional Gas market report delivers comprehensive analysis of current market scenario for covered regions. Report study also covers market segmentation by types, applications, and end-user.

Global “Unconventional Gas Market” research report 2020 is a professional study on the current state of Unconventional Gas Industry. The report serves key information about the industry, current situation and upcoming market condition, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The study reveals the market trends and the size of each separate segment within the market. The focused study uncovers the major aspects like drivers, restraints, on industry development patterns, scope, qualities, shortcomings, and openings.

The Global Unconventional Gas market is expected to grow at a “CAGR of almost 7% with revenue USD 41.76 billion” by 2020-2024. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 5.67%" by the end of 2024.

About Unconventional Gas Market:

Unconventional Gas Market analysis considers sales from shale gas, tight gas, and coalbed methane types. Our study also finds the sales of unconventional gas in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. In 2019, the shale gas segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for natural gas and increasing investments in EandP activities of shale gas will play a significant role in the shale gas segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global unconventional gas market report looks at factors such as rising investments in exploration and production activities of unconventional gas, the abundance of unconventional gas resources, and the growing demand for natural gas. However, environmental concerns associated with unconventional gas extraction process, fluctuations in crude oil and gas prices, and growing adoption of renewable energy may hamper the growth of the unconventional gas industry over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Unconventional Gas Industry:

Drivers: Abundance Of Unconventional Gas Resources.



Trends: Technology Development In The Hydraulic Fracturing Process.



Challenges: Environmental Concerns Associated With The Unconventional Gas Extraction Process.



Abundance of unconventional gas resources



Unconventional energy sources have received substantial impetus in the past decade, mainly due to the continuously depleting conventional resources including natural gas and crude oil. Also, unconventional resources are abundant across many economies including the US, Canada, China, and Argentina. Furthermore, these economies are offering subsidies for the domestic production of unconventional gases. Thus, the abundance of unconventional gas resources will lead to the expansion of the global unconventional gas market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.



Technology development in the hydraulic fracturing process



Technological developments in the hydraulic fracturing process are supporting the exploration and production of oil and gas from shale plays. Hydraulic fracturing has been incorporating sensors and software for monitoring the water quality and the condition of equipment for improving the efficiency of the hydraulic fracturing process. Also, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) for data acquisition, as well as the use of data analytics and machine learning is further expected to support the efficiency of the tools used in the hydraulic fracturing process. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Key Players of Global Unconventional Gas Market Are:

BP Plc

Chevron Corp.

ConocoPhillips Co.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

PetroChina Co. Ltd.

PJSC Gazprom

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Santos Ltd.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

and YPF SA.

Global Unconventional Gas Market Segmentation:

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE:

Shale gas

Tight gas

Coalbed methane

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER:

Power generation

Residential and commercial

Industrial

Others

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Unconventional Gas market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Unconventional Gas Market by means of a region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Unconventional Gas market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of several major players, the global unconventional gas market is highly fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading unconventional gas manufacturers, that include BP Plc, Chevron Corp., ConocoPhillips Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., PetroChina Co. Ltd., PJSC Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Santos Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., and YPF SA.Also, the unconventional gas market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Reasons for Buying this Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Research Objectives of Unconventional Gas Market Report:

To analyze the Unconventional Gas consumption (Value and Volume), product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Unconventional Gas market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key Unconventional Gas manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Unconventional Gas market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

