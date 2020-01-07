Global "Line Traps Market" Report (2020 - 2025) focuses on key growth factors, prospects, market competition and other key aspects, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue, and CAGR.

Line Traps Marketreport delivers rational insights alongside historical and forecast data to benefit in better understanding of the Global Line Traps Market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Line Traps Market.

Line TrapsMarket competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

ABB

GE

Siemens

Arteche Group

Phoenix Electric Corporation

FdueG srl

Laxmi Electronics

United Automation

Trench Group

Hilkar

A line trap (high-frequency stopper) is a maintenance-free parallel resonant circuit, mounted inline on high-voltage (HV) AC transmission power lines to prevent the transmission of high frequency (40 kHz to 1000 kHz) carrier signals of power line communication to unwanted destinations. Line traps are cylinder-like structures connected in series with HV transmission lines. A line trap is also called a wave trap.

The global Line Traps market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Line Traps volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Line Traps market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Line Traps in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Line Traps manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Line Traps Market Segment by Type covers:

Main Coil

The Tuning Device

Surge Arrester

Line Traps Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Power Transmission

Other

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information,growth rateof Line Traps market in 2025is also explained.Additionally, type wise and application wise consumptiontables andfiguresof Line Traps marketare also given.

Table of Contents

Market Overview

1.1 Line Traps Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Line Traps Market Analysis by Regions

4 Global Line Traps Market Competition, by Manufacturer

5 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Continued…

