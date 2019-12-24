Global Animal Nutrition Market Report profile the top manufacturers of Animal Nutrition with price, sales, revenue and global market size and share by region, types and application.

Well-defined analysis of the current state of the “Animal Nutrition Market” is done in the market research report 2019 to 2024. The report consists of valuation of enterprise key producers, evaluation of advertising trader or distributor, development traits, production and delivers analysis, intake volume and price analysis, sales and market popularity. A brief synopsis of the Animal Nutrition industry supplied in the report consists of enterprise information evaluation, enterprise policy evaluation, definitions, specifications, applications, and classifications.

Animal nutrition focuses on the dietary needs of animals, primarily those in agriculture and food production, but also in zoos, aquariums, and wildlife management. Feed additives are products used in animal nutrition for purposes of improving the quality of feed and the quality of food from animal origin, or to improve the animals’ performance and health, e.g. providing enhanced digestibility of the feed materials. Feed additives may not be put on the market unless authorization has been given following a scientific evaluation demonstrating that the additive has no harmful effects, on human and animal health and on the environment.

Scope of Animal Nutrition Market Report:

China was one of the largest regional market for feed additives, with revenue exceeding USD 12.2 billion in 2017. It is further expected still to grow due to downstream demand. In the past time, the global feed market has maintained a more stable growth rate. Africa, Europe, Latin America have maintained a rapid growth rate. The North American market is stagnant. In the foreseeable future, the growth of this industry mainly comes from the growth of these areas.

In application, animal nutrition downstream is wide and recently animal nutrition has acquired increasing significance in various fields of poultry feeds, ruminant feeds, pig feeds and other feeds. Globally, the animal nutrition market is mainly driven by growing demand for poultry feeds which held nearly 46% of total downstream consumption of animal nutrition.

In the future, global market is expected to witness stable growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, animal nutrition production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024, the production of animal nutrition is estimated to be 39.4 million MT. Demand for most downstream is greatly influenced by general economic conditions. As a result, demand for animal nutrition largely follows the patterns of the leading world economies.

The worldwide market for Animal Nutrition is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 72800 million US$ in 2024, from 53800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Animal Nutrition in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Animal Nutrition Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Evonik

Adisseo

Novus International

CJ Group

DSM

Meihua Group

Alltech

BASF

Kemin Industries

Sumitomo Chemical

Global Bio-Chem

ADM

Biomin

Novozymes

Lonza

DuPont

Nutreco

Animal Nutrition Market Segmentation Analysis:

Market by Types:

Minerals

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Enzymes

Others

Market by Application:

Poultry Feeds

Ruminant Feeds

Pig Feeds

Aquaculture Feeds

Others

Key questions answered in the Animal Nutrition Market report:

What will the market growth rate of Animal Nutrition industry in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Animal Nutrition industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Animal Nutrition?

Who are the key vendors in Animal Nutrition Market space?

What are the Animal Nutrition market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Animal Nutrition industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types, application and regions of Animal Nutrition?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Animal Nutrition Market?

