The Kyphoplasty Market report is prepared on the bases of in-depth market analysis with inputs from key market players and industry experts. It covers several significant aspects, such as market trends, key vendors, growth drivers, obstacles, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges.

As per a study by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), around 8.9 million people suffer from fractures every year. The main reason for fractures is the prevalence of osteoporosis. This will further lead to an increasing demand for kyphoplasty procedures, thus driving the GlobalKyphoplasty Market. The information is shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Kyphoplasty Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Balloon, Cement Mixing, Needle, Others), By Application (Kyphosis, Spinal Fractures, Vertebral Alignment Restoration), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Osteoporosis is more prevalent in women than men. As per the above study, approximately 200 million women around the world are suffering from osteoporosis. Kyphoplasty is a minimal-invasive surgical technique used for the treatment of Vertebral Compression Fracture or VCF. Some of the symptoms of VCF are depression, back pain, less physical activity, trouble sleeping, and decreased lung capacity. In kyphoplasty, acrylic cement is injected in the back bone or vertebra for stabilizing fractures. This technique helps patients to retain their functional abilities, correct spine alignment, and restore lost vertebral body.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/kyphoplasty-market-101011

Leading Players operating in the Kyphoplasty Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Medtronic,

Stryker,

Merit Medical Systems,

DePuy Synthes (Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.),

Alphatec Spine Inc.,

G21 Srl, Taeyeon Medical Co. Ltd.,

Joline GmbH and Co. KG,

iMEDICOM,

RONTIS

Adoption of Kyphoplasty Devices Can Reduce the Overall Healthcare Expenditure

A lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights said, “Not only osteoporosis but the rising prevalence of osteopenia especially in elderly population is driving the market.” He added,” The rising aging population across the world is bringing unique health-related issues to the forefront of medicine, thus giving rise to kyphoplasty.” Kyphoplasty helps to improve the mobility in patients and allows them to perform daily tasks. The rising demand for outpatients is contributing to the growth of the market. Kyphoplasty devices can help an outpatient to treat fractures within an hour. This further helps to minimize the overall healthcare cost.

Kyphoplasty is an advanced technique, resulting in pain relief and fracture stabilization. The rising support from governments in terms of implementing favourable healthcare reimbursement policies acts as a potential growth enabler to the market.

The demand for different types of application such as kyphosis, spinal fractures, and vertebral alignment restoration is expected to increase in the forthcoming years. This will further spur the kyphoplasty market size during the forecast period. As per product, balloon segment is likely to cover the largest share in the global market.

Market Segmentation:

By Product

Balloon

Cement Mixing

Needle

Others

By Application

Kyphosis

Spinal Fractures

Vertebral Alignment Restoration

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Kyphoplasty Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/kyphoplasty-market-101011

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What are the key technological and Kyphoplasty Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Kyphoplasty Market growth?

More Trending Topics From Fortune Business [email protected]

Blood Glucose Meter Market 2020 | Industry Trends, Growth Drivers, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis 2026

Worldwide Ultrasound Equipment Market 2020 | Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Factors, Trends 2025

Market Size of Immunoglobulin in the Healthcare Industry to Reach USD 18,378.0 Mn by 2025

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

Linkedin|Twitter|BLogs

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Kyphoplasty Market Forecast 2026 | Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue