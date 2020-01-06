Global Neodymium Magnet report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole.

Global “Neodymium Magnet Market” report first sheds light on the preliminary data such as definition, applications, product types, manufacturers, regions, sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers. Neodymium Magnet Market report is an analytically created after conducting a detailed research of the industry. The aim of the report is to provide a complete global Neodymium Magnet market overview, starting from the basics of the industry to shares, revenue and profiles of top market players.

Neodymium Magnet is A neodymium magnet (also known as NdFeB, NIB or Neo magnet), the most widely used type of rare-earth magnet, is a permanent magnet made from an alloy of neodymium, iron and boron to form the Nd2Fe14B tetragonal crystalline structure. Developed in 1982 by General Motors and Sumitomo Special Metals, neodymium magnets are the strongest type of permanent magnet commercially available.

Scope of Neodymium Magnet Market Report:

Neodymium Magnet product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity or molding process basic Materials.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial Naphthalene, Chinese domestic Neodymium Magnet has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shorten compared with the imported Industrial Naphthalene.

The worldwide market for Neodymium Magnet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 3120 million US$ in 2024, from 2310 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Neodymium Magnet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Neodymium Magnet Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Neo

Ugimag

R.Audemars SA

NSSMC

TDK

Daido Steel

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Hitachi Metals

Ta Tong Magnet

Galaxy Magnets

ZhongKeSanHuan

Ningbo Co-star

DEMGC

Beijing Jingci Magnet

Earth-Panda

Tianhe Magnets

Guangzhou Golden South

Jiangxi Yingguang Magnet

Ningbo Yunsheng

Neodymium Magnet Market Segmentation Analysis Includes:

Market by Types:

Bonding

Sintering

Market by Application:

Electro-acoustic Field

Electronic Appliances Field

Mechanical Equipment Field

Others

This press release contains short but detailed information on Neodymium Magnet Market which provides the all the answers related to the industrial growth. This report contains the global Neodymium Magnet market research with top performing countries in this industry and provides segmentation with types and applications with top players operating in the market.

Key questions answered in the Neodymium Magnet Market report:

What will the market growth rate of Neodymium Magnet industry in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Neodymium Magnet industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Neodymium Magnet?

Who are the key vendors in Neodymium Magnet Market space?

What are the Neodymium Magnet market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Neodymium Magnet industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types, application and regions of Neodymium Magnet?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Neodymium Magnet Market?

Detailed TOC of Global Neodymium Magnet Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Neodymium Magnet Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Manufacturer 1

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Neodymium Magnet Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Neodymium Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Manufacturer 2

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Neodymium Magnet Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Neodymium Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……

3 Global Neodymium Magnet Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Neodymium Magnet Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Neodymium Magnet Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Neodymium Magnet Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Neodymium Magnet Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Neodymium Magnet Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Neodymium Magnet Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

……..

12 Neodymium Magnet Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Neodymium Magnet Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Neodymium Magnet Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 Neodymium Magnet Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Neodymium Magnet Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

…….

Browse Full TOC Here

