Clinical Decision Support Systems Market set for rapid growth forecast 2020-2026| Key Players: Wolters Kluwer, Hearst Health, CureMD, Enli Health Intelligence, Epic Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Health catalyst, Homecare Homebase, IBM Watson Health
The Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market to gain from rapid technological advancements taking place in the market. Recently Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Delivery Mode (Cloud based Delivery System, Standalone Delivery System), By Component (Software, Service), By Application (Clinical Informatics and Surveillance, Clinical Drug Information, Disease and Condition Management, Formulary Management) By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), and Geography Forecast Till 2026.
North America is expected to hold a considerable share in the global clinical decision support systems market owing to higher adoption of clinical decision systems by a higher number of healthcare institutions. Moreover, the launch of new technologies to integrate existing data handling systems such as EHR and clinical decision systems are offering predictive scenarios for patients, which is responsible for better patient experience and treatment.
Asia Pacific holds huge potential for growth of the global clinical decision support systems owing to rapidly increasing patient population and growing need for software assistance for managing this increasing patient population.
As stated in the report North America holds a significant share in the market. The trend is unlikely to change and North America may continue holding its position. The growth witnessed is attributable to high presence of key developers in nations such as Canada and U.S.
The Asia Pacific Clinical Decision Support Systems market is expected to expand at a promising CAGR during the forecast period. The constantly improving healthcare infrastructure in the region is expected to contribute to Asia Pacific market expansion.
The analysis conducted in the report is based on industry leading tools and techniques. The report prepared by Fortune Business Insights, offers innovative strategies based on various analysis. The information offered is collected from reliable primary and secondary sources. The report also provides information about key companies operating in the market.
