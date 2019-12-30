Companion Animal Vaccines Market 2019 Fortune Business Insights report provides key analysis on the market status of the Companion Animal Vaccines manufacturers with market size, growth, share, trends as well as industry cost structure.

Studies show that pet owners have a lower risk of heart problems by 40% and 30% less chances of suffering from fatal diseases. Fortune Business Insights predicts the increase in adoption of companion animals will boost the veterinary vaccines market in their new report, titled” Companion Animal Vaccines Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Animal Type (Canine, Feline, Equine, Avian), By Vaccine Type (Attenuated Live Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Recombinant, Conjugate and Sub-unit Vaccines), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Stores) and Geography Forecast till 2026.”

According to the report, the canine vaccine segment accounts for the major percentage of the companion animal vaccines market share in terms of animal type. This is attributable to the surge in the number of pet owners and the increasing prevalence of rabies among dogs. The American Pet Products Association states that between 2017-2018, about 60.2 million households in th U.S. adopted dogs, making it the most common pet in the nation. The above mentioned factor is anticipated to be a major factor fueling the demand for canine vaccines, thus, making it the most dominant segment of the companion animal vaccines market.

Request a Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/companion-animal-vaccines-market-101041

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Companion Animal Vaccines Market Report

Bayer AG

Heska

Zoetis

Intervet Inc. (Merck Animal Health)

Ceva

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Vetoquinol S.A.

Elanco

North America to Remain Dominant, Favorable Government Policies to Support Growth

Geographically, the global companion animal vaccines market is anticipated to be dominated by North America. This is on account of the rising ownership in the region, coupled with the active participation of animal health associations for research and development of novel veterinary therapeutics. As per the American Pets Products Association, about 393 Mn pets were adopted in the U.S. between 2017 to 2018, and this is most likley to fuel the dermand for animal therapeutic products in the region. In addition, government support in the form of animal vaccines guidelines, advancement in medical technology for animals, and strategic collaborations among companies are other factors helping the market in North America continue its dominance in the forthcoming years.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/companion-animal-vaccines-market-101041

Key Segmentation of Companion Animal Vaccines Market

By Animal Type

Canine

Feline

Equine

Avian

Others

By Vaccine Type

Attenuated Live Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Recombinant, Conjugate and Sub-unit Vaccines

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Stores

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Increasing Demand for Biotechnology for Production of Recombinant Vaccines to Promote Market Growth

Major factor augmenting growth of the global companion animal vaccines market is the increasing adoption of animals as pets over the world. Besides increasing animal healthcare facilities, increased government support for research and development of novel drugs for companion animals, is a key factor supporting the global animal vaccines market growth. Additionally, the rise in demand for biotechnology for producing DNA vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and multivalent vaccines are likely to turn in favor of the global companion aniumal vaccines market.

On the contrary, high cost of vcaccines and lack of proper storage facility for animal vaccines may restrict market growth. This, accompanied by the inadequate availability of reporting and surveillance systems may hinder the growth of the global companion animal vaccines market in the forecast period.

More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights:

Wound Care Devices Market to Value US$ 2,949.2 Mn at CAGR of 5.1% by 2025 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights

Compression Bandages Market to Reach USD 1.84 Billion by 2026; Rising Prevalence of Lymphedema to Boost Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Knee Replacement Market to Reach USD 12.72 Billion by 2026, Advances in Material Used in Surgical Procedures to Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

About Us

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Website: Fortune Business Insights

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Companion Animal Vaccines Market Top International Players | Bayer AG, Heska, Zoetis, Intervet Inc, Ceva, Vetoquinol S.A., Elanco, Others Forecast till 2026