New York City, Jan 18, 2020 (Issuewire.com) - Amanda is a board-certified adult-gerontology acute care nurse practitioner who specializes in hematology and emergency medicine. In addition to precepting other nurses and lecturing at the University of Utah, she tends to patients at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

LDS Hospital is a general urban hospital and surgical center that offers a complete range of high-quality wellness, diagnostic, and treatment services to the community. The hospital was originally owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints but is now owned and operated by Intermountain Healthcare. LDS Hospital is accredited by the Joint Commission.

Prior to her current endeavors, Amanda worked as a registered nurse on the BMT/Acute Leukemia Unit at LDS Hospital/Intermountain Healthcare from 2012 until 2015. She feels that her success is attributable primarily to her parents' support, guidance, and encouragement to become all she can be. She grew up attracted to the health field and with a desire to help patients and their families.

In 2012, she earned her Associate of Applied Science in Nursing degree from Salt Lake Community College. She then went on to complete her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Weber State University in 2015, followed by her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from the University of Utah in 2019.

Proud of her various accomplishments, Amanda holds certifications in Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Basic Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, Emergency Nursing Pediatric Course, and Trauma Nursing Core Course.

Moreover, she remains an active member of several professional organizations, including the American Nurses Association, the Utah Nurses Association, the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, the Oncology Nursing Society, and the Emergency Nurses Association.

Gerontology is the study of the social, cultural, psychological, cognitive, and biological aspects of aging. A board-certified adult-gerontology acute care nurse practitioner manages patients based on their acuity and needs, not the setting. They care for adolescent, adult, and geriatric patients in a variety of inpatient and outpatient settings.

