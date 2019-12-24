OrbisResearch.com has published "Global Athletic Footwear Market (by Product Type, End-Users and Region): Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report to its store

The global athletic footwear market is categorized on the basis of product type and end users. On the basis of product type, the global athletic footwear market can broadly be divided as running shoes, sports shoes, hiking shoes and others. In terms of end users, the global market can be categorized into men, women and children. On the basis of region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia and RoW.

The fastest growing regional market is Europe due to an ongoing change in the fashion trends, rapid purchase of footwear through domestic quick service distributors (QSD) such as e-commerce and noteworthy surge in the visits of health centers, spas and clubs. North America represents one of the largest athletic footwear market and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels. Asia Pacific region is an emerging market where growth lies in increasing influence of exercise culture amongst the populace, increasing popularity of outdoor games and growing demand of functional/sports shoes for various sports such as football, hockey and cricket in China, Japan and India.

The global athletic footwear market is estimated to reach US$139.19 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.89% for the period spanning 2018-2023. The growth of the market has been driven by rising fitness clubs memberships, growing popularity of outdoor sports, escalating economic growth, mounting e-commerce retail sales and increasing obesity rates. Some of the noteworthy trends of the market include rising penetration of premium athletic footwear shops, upsurge in outdoor activities, increasing healthcare awareness and increasing preference for automated machine. However, growth of the market would be challenged by excessive reliance on technology and rising dominance of counterfeit athletic footwear products.

Key Target Audience:

• Athletic Footwear Manufacturers

• Athletic Footwear Distributors/Wholesalers

• Retailers, Importers and Exporters

• Investment Banks

• Government Bodies and Regulating Authorities.

Scope of the report:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global athletic footwear market, segmented on the basis of segment and consumer types.

• The major regional and country markets (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific) have been analyzed.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, Puma SE, Skechers USA, Inc., ASICS Corporation and Under Armour, Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Few points from Table of Contents:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Sportswear

1.3 Athletic Footwear

1.4 Types of Athletic Footwear

1.5 Supply Chain of Athletic Footwear

1.6 Distribution Channels of Athletic Footwear

2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Athletic Footwear Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Global Athletic Footwear Market by Product Type

2.2.1 Global Running Shoes Market Forecast by Value

2.2.2 Global Sports Shoes Market Forecast by Value

2.2.3 Global Hiking Shoes Market Forecast by Value

2.2.4 Global Others Shoes Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Athletic Footwear Market by End Users

2.4 Global Athletic Footwear Market Volume Forecast

2.5 Global Athletic Footwear Market Value by Region

Continued...

