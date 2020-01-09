The report presents key recommendations in business segments based on the Electronic Packaging market projections. Company profiling with in-depth strategies, financials, and current developments. It helps to understand the competitive environment, the Electronic Packaging market's Key players and prominent brands.

Market Overview

The electronic packaging market was valued at USD 860.799 million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 2384.12 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 18.51% over the forecast period (2019 - 2024). Consumer electronics segment is the largest sector of the market studied, due to the rising demand for products, such as TVs, set-top boxes, MP3 players, digital cameras, and the processes are generally more suited for mass production.

Request for a sample report here @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586111

- Moreover, many devices used in the healthcare sector depends on semiconductor manufacturing technology, which, in turn, is expected to impact the electronic packaging market.

- Furthermore, the global wi-fi chipset market is experiencing the transition to 5th Wi-Fi generation, the 802.11ac with MIMO. An increasing number of customers are likely to adopt the technology, due to an improvement in speed by up to 1.3 GHz, over a long distance, which is driving the demand.

- Also, the automotive sector accounts for a significant portion of the market studied, mainly, due to its increasing adoption in electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles. As a large number of memory devices, processors, analog circuits, discrete power devices, and sensors are used in electric and hybrid vehicles, the demand is set to rise at a rapid rate, over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Electronic packaging is the design and production of enclosures for electronic devices ranging from individual semiconductor devices up to complete systems, such as a mainframe computer. This is being used by the consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive, and healthcare industry. The electronic packaging market includes communication integrated services (ICs), memory power management devices and analog, digital and mixed-signal ICs, as these are driving a host of applications in clinical diagnostics and therapy and medical imaging.

Key Market Trends

Aerospace and Defense Industry to Increasingly Adopt Electronic Packaging

- The defense budget of developed nations and many developing nations, such as the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, India, and China, etc., have been increasing regularly. Many of these nations are also into the export of weapons. It results in the continued investment in the RandD in the aerospace and defense market.

For more Information or Any Query Visit @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3586111

- Moreover, several military and aerospace equipment, such as data processing units, data display systems, computers, and aircraft guidance-control assemblies are loaded with semiconductor devices.

- Naval warships, satellite communication channels on board, weapon control system, coastguard, etc., are the users of many sophisticated electronic products and require military-grade packaging of the electronic and semiconductor components. Humidity and harsh environment make it necessary for the requirement of high-quality product and facilitates the investment in RandD.

- Owing to these factors, electronic packaging is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

- As China is considered as the electronic hub worldwide because of the mass manufacturing and production of electrical components and electronics products in order to meet the highest standards of quality, performance, and delivery, this gives a significant growth potential to the electronic packaging market.

- Therefore, the companies in the region are also investing in installing machinery that enables productive electronic and semiconductor packaging.

- For instance, in 2019, KraussMaffei announced that it was going to debut a locally produced all-electric injection molding machine named “PX Agile” at Chinaplas. The new PX Agile is ideally used for standard applications like for technical components, electric and electronic devices and for the automotive, electronic packaging, and medical industries.

Competitive Landscape

The electronic packaging market is fragmented. Microsystems are used almost in every industry vertical, with some of the significant sections being consumer electronics, healthcare equipment, aerospace and defense, communications, etc. Semiconductor devices, such as ICs have become an integral part of a machine, as electronics are getting integrated into machines, which is, in turn, driving the growth of electronic packaging significantly.

Browse Full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/electronic-packaging-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Overall, the competitive rivalry among the existing competitors is high. Moving forward, acquisitions and collaboration of large companies with startups are expected, which are focused toward innovation.

- February 2018 - Ametek acquired FMH Aerospace and the acquired entity was a leader in the production of differentiated and engineered components for the aerospace, space, and defense markets. The acquired entity’s, more than 100 aerospace and defense projects, may provide the company, broad and lucrative defense and aerospace opportunities.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client's requirements

- 3 months of analyst support

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (972)-362-8199 | IND: +91 895 659 5155

Email ID: [email protected]

Direct purchase a single user copy of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3586111

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Electronic Packaging Market Outlook 2020 With Trend Expected To Guide From 2020 - 2024, Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application