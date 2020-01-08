Medical Alert Systems industry report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Market Effect Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies.

Medical Alert Systems are the devices that are used to summon assistance by healthcare personnel or individuals in time of emergency, through a panic button in the form of a pendant or a wristband worn by the user. These devices include Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS), Nurse Call Systems (NCS), Ambulatory Auto Alert Systems and Automated Airborne Flight Alert System and so on.This report only includes Personal Emergency Response Systems. PERS are medical devices that are used by individuals to call for emergency medical help. These innovative devices contact the emergency care services or the user’s family members through a panic button in the form of a pendant or a wristband.

The global stand-alone type market share is 17%. The global market for standalone type will grow moderately with a positive growth rate during the forecast period. Stand-alone voice communicators, V-cube monitoring systems, transmitters, and traveling alarm systems are some of the most widely used examples of standalone PERS devices. Standalone PERS devices provide emergency protection in uncertain situations, like a sudden fall while traveling.Inside the Home was the largest application segment in 2016, the proportion is about 70.7%. North America region is the largest supplier of Medical Alert Systems, with a production market share nearly 48.9% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Medical Alert Systems, enjoying production market share nearly 29.2% in 2016.North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 47.1% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 23.1%. Market competition is intense. Philips Lifeline, ADT, Tunstall, Greatcall, etc. are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.

According to this study, over the next five years the Medical Alert Systems market will register a 7.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9190 million by 2024, from US$ 5950 million in 2019.

Medical Alert Systemsmarket Top Key Players/Manufactures:

Philips Lifeline

ADT

Tunstall

Greatcall

Alert-1

Connect America

Bay Alarm Medical

Life Alert

Rescue Alert

Mobile Help

Medical Guardian

LifeStation

Galaxy Medical Alert Systems

Lifefone

Better Alerts

Medical Alert SystemsProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

Research objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Medical Alert Systems consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Medical Alert Systems market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Medical Alert Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Medical Alert Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the Medical Alert Systems marketis primarily split into:

Landline Type

Mobile Type

Standalone Type

By the end users/application, Medical Alert Systems marketreport coversthe following segments:

Inside the Home

Outside the Home

Key questions answered:

What will be the market size?

What are the new opportunities?

What is the market share?

What are targeted audience?

Which are the top players in the market?

How the competition goes in the market?

Which are the leading countries?

What are the challenges in future?

