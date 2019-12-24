Generic Drugs Market analysis report contains all study material about Market Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast Research. Generic Drugs Industry report offers some penetrating overview and solution in the complex world of Generic Drugs Market.

Regions covered in the Generic Drugs Marketreport areUSA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Generic Drugs Market:

A generic drug is a pharmaceutical drug that is equivalent to a brand-name product in dosage, strength, route of administration, quality, performance, and intended use. The term may also refer to any drug marketed under its chemical name without advertising, or to the chemical makeup of a drug rather than the brand name under which the drug is sold.The global average gross margin of generic drugs is in the decreasing trend, from 45.19% in 2011 to 43.56% in 2015. With the situation of global economy, gross margin will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of generic drugs includes simple generic drugs, super generic drugs and biosimilars. And the proportion of simple generic drugs in 2015 is about 80% and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015. The super generic drugs in 2015 are about 18.7% and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2011 to 2015.North America region is the largest supplier of generic drugs, with a revenue market share nearly 31.5% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of generic drugs, enjoying revenue market share nearly 26.5% in 2015, India is also an important areas, and with the revenue market share is 22.8% in 2015.The global Generic Drugs market is valued at 210800 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 451800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Generic Drugs market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Top Key Manufacturers in Generic Drugs Market:

Teva

Novartis - Sandoz

Mylan

Sun Pharmaceutical

Aspen

Fresenius Kabi

Pfizer (Hospira)

Sanofi

Aurobindo

Lupin

Dr. Reddy's

Apotex

Cipla

ENDO (Par Pharmaceutical)

Stada Arzneimittel

Krka Group

Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical

Valeant

Zydus Cadila

Hikma

Generic Drugs Market by Applications:

CNS

Cardiovascular

Genitourinary/Hormonal Drugs

Respiratory

Rheumatology

Diabetes

Oncology

Others

Generic Drugs Market by Types:

Simple Generic Drugs

Super Generic Drugs

Biosimilars

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Generic Drugs are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Generic Drugs Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Generic Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Generic Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Generic Drugs Market Size

2.1.1 Global Generic Drugs Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Generic Drugs Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Generic Drugs Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Generic Drugs Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Generic Drugs Revenue by Regions



3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Generic Drugs Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Generic Drugs Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Generic Drugs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Generic Drugs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Generic Drugs Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Generic Drugs Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.2.2 Generic Drugs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.3 Generic Drugs Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Generic Drugs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Generic Drugs Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Generic Drugs Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Generic Drugs Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Generic Drugs Sales by Product

4.2 Global Generic Drugs Revenue by Product

4.3 Generic Drugs Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Generic Drugs Breakdown Data by End User



6 North America

6.1 North America Generic Drugs by Countries

6.1.1 North America Generic Drugs Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Generic Drugs Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Generic Drugs by Product

6.3 North America Generic Drugs by End User



7 Europe

7.1 Europe Generic Drugs by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Generic Drugs Sales by Countries

7.1.2 Europe Generic Drugs Revenue by Countries

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Generic Drugs by Product

7.3 Europe Generic Drugs by End User



8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Generic Drugs by Countries

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Generic Drugs Sales by Countries

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Generic Drugs Revenue by Countries

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Malaysia

8.1.10 Philippines

8.1.11 Thailand

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.1.13 Singapore

8.2 Asia Pacific Generic Drugs by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Generic Drugs by End User



9 Central and South America

9.1 Central and South America Generic Drugs by Countries

9.1.1 Central and South America Generic Drugs Sales by Countries

9.1.2 Central and South America Generic Drugs Revenue by Countries

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central and South America Generic Drugs by Product

9.3 Central and South America Generic Drugs by End User



10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Generic Drugs by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Generic Drugs Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Generic Drugs Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Generic Drugs by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Generic Drugs by End User

11 Company Profiles



12 Future Forecast

12.1 Generic Drugs Market Forecast by Regions

12.1.1 Global Generic Drugs Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

12.1.2 Global Generic Drugs Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

12.2 Generic Drugs Market Forecast by Product

12.2.1 Global Generic Drugs Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025

12.2.2 Global Generic Drugs Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025

12.3 Generic Drugs Market Forecast by End User

12.4 North America Generic Drugs Forecast

12.5 Europe Generic Drugs Forecast

12.6 Asia Pacific Generic Drugs Forecast

12.7 Central and South America Generic Drugs Forecast

12.8 Middle East and Africa Generic Drugs Forecast



13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators



14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Generic Drugs Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors



15 Research Findings and Conclusion



16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

Continued…

