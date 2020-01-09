Global Cable Glands Market report explains the basic aspects of the industry and market statistics. The recent advances in technology, business plans, policies, possibilities for development and risks to the sector are being developed. The report's two major sections are defined, namely market revenue in (USD Million) and market size.

An uninterruptible power supply is electrical equipment that gives emergency power to a load when the input power source or mains power fails. An uninterruptible power supply is different from an auxiliary or emergency power system or standby generator in that it will give near-instantaneous safety from input power interruptions, by supplying energy stored in batteries, super capacitors, or flywheels. The on-battery runtime of most uninterruptible power sources is relatively short but sufficient to start a standby power source or properly shut down the protected equipment. In large industrial facilities, power failures are highly detrimental for the operational efficiency. Industrial UPS systems (Uninterruptible Power Supply) can mitigate such effects with advanced functionalities and features. These extensive services include extended power back up and protection against several power quality issues.Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising industrialization, growing demand for power backup solutions, increasing population, government initiatives for industrial development and recent decline in lithium-ion battery prices. Several manufacturing industries, mainly petrochemical and refining, the oil and gas, and automobile design facilities are making use of uninterruptible power supply systems for power backup to avoid loss of data and efficiency. Further, industries such as healthcare, chemicals, and food processing, are also among the key end users of these systems.The global Uninterruptible Power Supply market was valued at 3120 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 5470 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2020-2025.

ABB

AMETEK Solidstate Controls

Eaton

Emerson Network Power

Schneider Electric

AEG Power Solutions

Benning Power Electronics

Borri

Fuji Electric

GE Industrial

Mitsubishi Electric

Active Power

Caterpillar

Riello Power India

Piller Group

NUMERIC

Cyber Power Systems

Falcon Electric

Gamatronic

Uninterruptible Power Supplies

On the basis ofProduct Type,we research the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate, primarily split into: -

100.1 kVA and above

20.1-100 kVA

10.1-20 kVA

1-10 kVA

For theend users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Uninterruptible Power Supply market for each application, including: -

Power

Process

Oil and gas

Refining and Petrochemical

Transport Infrastructure

This report studies the global market size of Uninterruptible Power Supply in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Uninterruptible Power Supply in these regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Uninterruptible Power Supply:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

To study and analyze the global Uninterruptible Power Supply market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products, and end-user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Uninterruptible Power Supply market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Uninterruptible Power Supply companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Uninterruptible Power Supply submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Uninterruptible Power Supply Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Production

2.1.1 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Uninterruptible Power Supply Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Uninterruptible Power Supply Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution



3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Uninterruptible Power Supply Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Uninterruptible Power Supply Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Uninterruptible Power Supply Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Uninterruptible Power Supply Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Uninterruptible Power Supply Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.2.2 Uninterruptible Power Supply Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.3 Uninterruptible Power Supply Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Uninterruptible Power Supply Production by Regions

4.1 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Uninterruptible Power Supply Production

4.2.2 United States Uninterruptible Power Supply Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in the United States

4.2.4 United States Uninterruptible Power Supply Import and Export

4.3 Europe

5 Uninterruptible Power Supply Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Uninterruptible Power Supply Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Uninterruptible Power Supply Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Uninterruptible Power Supply Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Uninterruptible Power Supply Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Uninterruptible Power Supply Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Uninterruptible Power Supply Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central and South America

5.5.1 Central and South America Uninterruptible Power Supply Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central and South America Uninterruptible Power Supply Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil



6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Breakdown Data by Type

6.2 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Revenue by Type

6.3 Uninterruptible Power Supply Price by Type



7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Breakdown Data by Application

7.2.1 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2020)

To Continued...

