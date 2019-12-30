Anticoagulants Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Growth and Segmented By Disease Indication By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel and Regional Forecast, 2026

The global anticoagulants market size is projected to reach 45.50 billion by the end of 2026. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Anticoagulants Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Disease Indication (Pulmonary Embolism (PE), Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Atrial Fibrillation, Heart Attacks, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 21.45 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period,2019-2026.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/anticoagulants-market-101807

Anticoagulants are widely used across the healthcare industry for the treatment of several cardiovascular and health-related disorders. They are effectively used to treat blood clots avoid blockage of blood flow that is caused due to these drugs. The demand for anticoagulants has risen dramatically in recent years, owing to its exceptional properties. Anticoagulants are included in major drugs that are prescribed for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The properties of anticoagulants have led to a high product adoption in diverse industries. The increasing emphasis on the severe effects of unattended cardiovascular diseases will fuel the demand for anticoagulants.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global market are:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Anticoagulants Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/anticoagulants-market-101807

North America to Emerge Dominant; High Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease to Create Several Growth Opportunities

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America will emerge dominant in the coming years. The high prevalence of cardiovascular disease, coupled with the increasing emphasis on the research and development of new drugs will open up a huge potential for the companies operating in the market in this market. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 10.10 billion. Besides North America, Europe will witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to the high incidence of deaths caused due to cardiovascular disease in several countries across this region. The high demand for anticoagulants in emerging countries such as Germany, France, and UK will have a positive influence on the growth of the market in this region.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Aid Market Growth

Several growth stimulating factors have been analyzed and discussed in detail. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers have had the highest impact on the market. In February 2019, Novartis AG and Blackstone’s LifeSciences announced the launch of Anthos Therapeutics. The company is aiming for the research and development of drugs that include anticoagulants as a prime pipeline candidate. Increasing number of drug approvals is another factor that has constituted an increase in the global anticoagulants market size in recent years. Janssen Pharmaceuticals’ Rivaroxaban is an example of a recent drug approval that has had a direct impact on the market.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/anticoagulants-market-101807

Table of Content from Anticoagulants Market:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Prevalence of Major Cardiovascular Diseases by Key Countries

Overview of Novel Oral Anticoagulants (NOACs)

Pipeline Analysis

Key Industry Developments Such as Mergers and Acquisitions

New Product Launches

Regulatory Scenario in Key Countries

Reimbursement Scenario by Key Countries Global Anticoagulants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Disease Indication Pulmonary Embolism (PE) Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Atrial Fibrillation Heart Attacks Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Route of Administration Oral Injectable

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Country North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



TOC Continued….

More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights:

Hearing Aids Market to Reach USD 14.45 Billion by 2026, Exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% | Fortune Business Insights

Surgical Stapling Devices Market Will Exhibit a CAGR of 7.4%; Rising Number of Surgical Procedures Will Create Lucrative opportunities, says Fortune Business Insights

Hepatitis C Drugs Market to Reach US$ 7,351.7 Mn by 2026, Increasing Regulatory Approvals Will Help Market Regain Momentum, says Fortune Business Insights

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Website: Fortune Business Insights

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Anticoagulants Market Business Advancements, Growth, Share and Top-Vendor Landscape Forecast to 2026