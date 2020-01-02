TMT Steel Bar Industry 2020 Market Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, and revenue and forecast 2023.

TMT Steel Bar Market report provides accurate forecasts by 2023 and experts opinion from credible sources, and the recent RandD development in the industry is also a backbone of the TMT Steel Bar industry report.

For the help of new participants about the opportunities in 2020 TMT Steel Bar Market, this report offers a competitive scenario of the TMT Steel Bar industry with growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, challenges, vendor landscape analysis in Construction Materials Sector and so on, is discussed in the report.

Industry researcher project The TMT Steel Bar market was valued at USD XX.XX Billion and CAGR of 8.23% during the period 2020-2023.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing use of secondary steel.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing global construction industry.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the increase in government regulations and carbon pricing.

Global TMT Steel Bar Market: About this market

Thermo-mechanically treated (TMT) steel bars are high strength reinforcement bars which are manufactured using a combination of the mechanical deformation and thermal processes. These bars have a low carbon content, which increases their ductility and ensures durability resilience and safety of buildings. Technavio’s TMT steel bar market analysis considers sales from Fe 415, Fe500 and 500D, Fe550 and 550D, FE 600, and other grade types. Our analysis report also considers finds the sales of TMT steel bar in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the Fe 415 segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rapid urbanization and growing household income will play a significantly vital role in the Fe 415 segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global TMT steel bar market report looks at factors such as growing demand for steel, advantages of TMT steel bars over other steel bars, and growing global construction industry. However, increasing iron ore prices, constraints of higher grades of TMT steel bars, and increase in government regulations and carbon pricing may hamper the growth of the TMT steel bar industry over the forecast period.

TMT Steel Bar Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Global TMT Steel Bar Market: Overview

Growing global construction industry

The global construction industry is the world's largest consumer of base metal commodities, including steel. TMT steel bars are one of the major significant steel products and are used as reinforcement bars in building the supportive frames of modern infrastructure. These bars deliver more strength to the structures as compared to other conventional bars with the same amount of steel. The high durability of these bars increases the longevity of the buildings and thus, reduces maintenance costs. Growth in the global economy coupled with increasing rising per capita income is driving the global construction industry which will subsequently lead to the expansion of the global TMT steel bar market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

Increasing use of secondary steel

Steel is produced using two major primary raw materials, iron ore and steel scrap. The use of steel scrap in producing steel has been increased due to the increase in iron ore prices and gradual depletion of high grades of iron. Steel is 90%-99% recoverable, and obtaining recycled steel makes the process environmentally feasible. The use of recycled steel for manufacturing TMT reinforcement bars is more energy efficient. The added benefits of lesser pollution and exhaustion of natural resources have increased the use of secondary steel in manufacturing TMT steel bars. The use of recycled steel is promoted more due to the recent advances in technologies. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global TMT steel bar market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In , and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading TMT steel bar manufacturers, that include ArcelorMittal SA, Atlas TMT Bars Pvt. Ltd., Essar Steel, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Kamdhenu Ltd., MSP Steel and Power Ltd., Primegold International Ltd., Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd.

Also, the TMT steel bar market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future TMT Steel Bar market size.

The report splits the global TMT Steel Bar market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region. The TMT Steel Bar Market report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the market which provides a company overview,financial overview, service offering, different strategies used by them, and comprehensive SWOT analysis.

Key vendors operating in 2020 TMT Steel Bar market space are-

ArcelorMittal SA, Atlas TMT Bars Pvt. Ltd., Essar Steel, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Kamdhenu Ltd., MSP Steel and Power Ltd., Primegold International Ltd., Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd.

Research methodology is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research includes in-depth interviews with industry experts, vendors, resellers and customers. Secondary research includes Platform, industry publications, company reports, news articles, analyst reports, trade associations and the data published by Government agencies.

2020 Influencing Factors of Market:

Market Environment:- 2020 Government Policies, Market Risks, Technological Changes,

Market Drivers:- Progressing Demand, Cost Reduction, Market Opportunities, Limits, and Challenges.

Market Size:- Global Size in 2023, by Type/Product Category, Applications/End Users, and By Regions/Geography.

Key Data:- Market Size, Market Share, Product Sales Price, Market Growth, and Growth Rate.

