Increase in use of the cartesian robot in consumer electrical and electronics industry is projected to escalate the cartesian robot market at a CAGR of 11.9%

The electrical and electronics industry is characterized by a high amount of fragility and requires the highest levels of precisions during the manufacturing process. Cut-throat competition in consumer electronics has driven manufacturers to produce the highest quality equipment with lower errors and minimal losses. Volatile consumer electronics markets and dynamic changing demands from consumers have left little or no room for errors for the consumer electronics manufacturers. Therefore, consumer electronics manufacturers look for high precision instruments and processes to be integrated into their manufacturing processes. Further, the rising demand for smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and consumer electronic products has intrigued the manufacturing industry to increase its production capacity. According to Moore’s law, the size of the Integrated Circuits (IC) is shrinking in every 2 years, thus felicitating the usage of Cartesian robots to work on nanostructures. Creating circuit boards, inserting parts into injection molding, final assembly applications, CNC processes, and metal stamping are among the processes that are likely to be automated by electronics manufacturers. For effective automation, these processes need great flexibility, speed, and precision through a robot system. However, ROI still acts as a hindrance to the market growth in the electronics industry. With the decreasing prices of Cartesian robots, the market is anticipated to gain pace during the coming years.

The market for the global cartesian robot is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global cartesian robot market include ABB Ltd., Aerotech Inc., Akribis Systems, Bosch Rexroth AG, Denso Corporation, Epson America Inc., Gudel Group AG, KUKA AG, MKS Instruments Inc., Suruga, and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., among others. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year on year.