Top Players in Speech and Voice Recognition Market are Google, Baidu, Facebook, Amazon, Advanced Voice Recognition Systems, Apple Inc, IBM , Microsoft , Brianasoft, Voicebox Technologies Corporation, Fulcrum Biometrics, Neurotechnology, M2SYS Technology, Sensory Inc., VoiceBase, Auraya, VoiceTrust, Nuance Communications, Raytheon Company

The advent of advanced technologies in diverse industries such as healthcare, banking, medicine, and others is promoting the growth of the global speech and voice recognition market says Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled “Speech and Voice Recognition Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component, By Technology, By Deployment, By End-User and By Geography Forecast till 2026”.

For More Information and Detailed Scope of this Report, Visit @https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/speech-and-voice-recognition-market-101382

As per the report, the global speech and voice recognition market, which was valued at US$ 6,892.9 Mn in 2018, is projected to rise at a CAGR of 19.8% and reach a value of US$ 28,335.3 Mn by the end of 2026. Based on deployment, the cloud-based segment will dominate the market in the future because it is an advanced tool for business. It also offers multiple functions such as multilingual technology for audio segmentation, speech recognition, speaker digitization for switching raw audio data and audio-visual data into the desired format, along with language identification, and others.

Top Key Players Mentioned:

Google

Baidu

Facebook

Amazon

Advanced Voice Recognition Systems

Apple Inc

IBM

Microsoft

Brianasoft

Voicebox Technologies Corporation

Fulcrum Biometrics

Neurotechnology

M2SYS Technology

Sensory Inc.

VoiceBase

Auraya

VoiceTrust

Nuance Communications

Raytheon Company

Get Sample Brochure for More Details @https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/speech-and-voice-recognition-market-101382

“Voice Controlled Devices to find Application in Various Sectors”

Various factors are responsible for the growth of the global speech and voice recognition market. Speech and voice recognition helps to recognize phrases or words and converts them to a machine-readable format. Users can control devices with the help of speech and voice as the audio and text received by such devices automatically gets converted into a machine-friendly format, making it easier for humans to operate devices without having to indulge time and effort by operating other devices such as a mouse, keyboard, and others. This is a major factor promoting the growth of the global speech and voice recognition market and anticipated to continue doing the same during the forecast period.

Voice-controlled systems are increasingly used in smart cars, smart speakers, and other applications. Voice-controlled and speech-recognition systems are applicable in several industries such as the smartphone industry, assistance applications, embedded devices, dictation appliances, and others. As per the Adobe Analytics Survey, voice recognition used on smart speakers and smartphones today, are mostly used for searching music, fun questions followed by online search, maps and directions, weather forecasts, news, and others. This indicates a remarkable speech and voice recognition market growth in the forecast duration.

However, the market may face rough waters in terms of lack of speech or voice accuracy and impaired speech. Such problems may not help the devices recognize command over voice or speech, and this may cause hindrance to the speech and voice recognition market revenue in the forecast duration.

Nevertheless, voice and speech recognition can be installed in other electronic devices such as mixers, and grinders, thermostats, refrigerators, and others in the future and this is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global market in the long run.

Speech and Voice Recognition Market Segmentation:

By Component Solution

Services By Technology Voice Recognition

Speech Recognition By Deployment Cloud

On-Premises By End-User Healthcare

IT and Telecommunications

Automotive

BFSI

Government

Legal

Retail

Travel and Hospitality

Others By Geography North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

For Any Queries and Further Information, Speak to Our Analyst @https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/speech-and-voice-recognition-market-101382

“North America to Remain Dominant with Large Scale Deployment of Smart Devices”

Geographically, the highest speech and voice recognition market revenue was registered in North America. The North America market was valued at US$ 2934.5 Mn in 2018. This is owing to the large scale deployment of smart devices and surge in adoption of technologically advanced devices such as IoT and AI that is compelling people in the U.S. and Canada to opt for voice recognition devices. An estimate of one-third of people in developed nations such as the U.S. is anticipated to use voice recognition devices in the near future. Another factor helping the North America market to continue its dominance in the coming years is the presence of major company bases such as Raytheon BBN, AT and T, and others in its developed nations.

“Leading Players are Launching Personal Assistant Devices with Voice Recognition Technology to Gain Competitive Advantage”

Several companies in the global speech and voice recognition market are focussing on different strategies to remain competitive in the market. These strategies include company collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and most importantly, new product launches. For Instance, Nuance Communication Inc., company launched its assistance system namely Dragon Drive, that can integrate multiple devices such as cars, different household appliances, and others. This will provide real-time alerts and reminders to people about traffic updates, working schedules, daily chores, and others through Dragon Drive. Such innovations are likely to bode well for the global speech and voice recognition market in the foreseeable future.

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment

Research Approach

Sources Executive Summary Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Emerging Trends Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Component (Value) Solution Services By Technology (Value) Voice Recognition Speech Recognition By Deployment Type (Value) Cloud On-Premises By End-User (Value) Healthcare IT and Telecommunications Automotive BFSI Government Legal Retail Travel and Hospitality Others By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



North America Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

TOC Continued…!

Purchase License for Full Report @https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101382

Other Exclusive Reports:

Global Fleet Management Software Market to Reach US$ 46,584.7 Mn by 2026; Rising Implementation of Wireless Technology to Boost Growth

Global Home Automation Market to Reach US$114 Bn by 2025; Advent of IoT to Unlock Lucrative Prospects

Digitization is Driving Global Interchangeable Lens Market at a Moderate CAGR of 2.6%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email:[email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Speech and Voice Recognition Market World-Wide Industry Trends, Entry Strategies, Regulatory Framework, Next-Generation Products and Technologies Till 2026